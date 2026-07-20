Stampeders release defensive back Benny Sapp III and receiver Rashod Owens.

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Monday they have released American defensive back Benny Sapp III and American receiver Rashod Owens.

Sapp was signed on June 23 before playing and starting the team’s past three games at halfback, making seven defensive tackles.

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Owens, a rookie, had been on the practice roster since Week 1.