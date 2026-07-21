Alexander, Theis, Mills named Week 7 Players of the Week

TORONTO — Davis Alexander, Travis Theis and Dedrick Mills have been named Week 7 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.
The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.
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- DAVIS ALEXANDER | QB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | MTL 38 – CGY 32
- 25-of 32 (78.1 per cent)
- 402 passing yards; second 400-yard+ game of the season
- Three touchdown passes to match a career-high, including a 27-yard effort to Kaseem Ferdinand to take the lead late in the fourth quarter
- Zero interceptions thrown to break the CFL record for consecutive pass attempts without an interception (336)
- Four 30-yard+ completions
- Efficiency rating of 150.8
- Third Player of the Week honour (W2 and W4)
- TRAVIS THEIS | RB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | MTL 38 – CGY 32
- 19 rushes for 123 yards (average of 6.5); first career game with 100+ rushing yards
- Five rushes of 10+ yards
- A 16-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter; fourth consecutive game with a major
- Five receptions on six targets for 49 yards, including three second down conversions
- 172 yards from scrimmage
- DEDRICK MILLS | RB | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | MTL 38 – CGY 32
- 15 rushes for 130 yards (average of 8.7); third 100-yard+ rushing game of the season
- One rushing touchdown to open second-half scoring
- Three receptions on five targets for 38 yards
- A 15-yard receiving touchdown to set up the game-tying convert late in the fourth quarter
- First game of the season with multiple majors
- 168 yards from scrimmage
2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK – IN REVIEW
- W1 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Robert Kennedy III (MTL) | Jake Ceresna (WPG)
- W2 | Trevor Harris (SSK) | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL)
- W3 | Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM) | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Kevin Mital (TOR)
- W4 | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL) | Chad Kelly (TOR)
- W5 | Vernon Adams Jr. (CGY) | KeeSean Johnson (SSK) | James Butler (BC)
- W6 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Dru Brown (WPG)
- W7 | Davis Alexander (MTL) | Travis Theis (MTL) | Dedrick Mills (CGY)