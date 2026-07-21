Argos sign defensive linemen Shawn Lemon and DeWayne Hendrix

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday that the team has signed American defensive linemen Shawn Lemon and DeWayne Hendrix.

Lemon (six-foot-two, 242 pounds), a three-time Grey Cup champion (2014, 2017, 2023), two-time Divisional All-CFL defensive lineman and one-time All-CFL defensive lineman, rejoins Toronto after two previous stints with the club. The Maryland native, who has been playing professional football since 2011, most recently suited up for Montreal (2023-2025), helping the Als win the 110th Grey Cup in 2023.

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Lemon began his professional football career in Winnipeg and Saskatchewan in 2011, followed by stints with multiple teams in the Arena Football League in early 2012. He would return to the CFL with Edmonton in 2012 before stops in Calgary, where he would win a Grey Cup in 2014, Pittsburgh (NFL), San Francisco (NFL), Ottawa, and Saskatchewan between 2013 and 2016. Lemon would join the Double Blue via trade in 2016, going on to register 14 sacks in 16 games on his way to being named an East Division All-CFL defensive lineman. A year later, Lemon would lift the Grey Cup over his head for the second time in his career. After 35 games in Ontario’s capital, the Akron product was traded to BC before returning to Toronto in 2019. From there, it was back to BC, and Edmonton prior to having one of his best seasons in 2022 in Calgary. His second stint in Calgary saw Lemon rack up 14 sacks and five forced fumbles, becoming the West Division nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player and an All-CFL defensive lineman for the first time in his career. He would join BC for a third time in early 2023 before joining Montreal in July that same year, hoisting the Grey Cup a third time at the end of the season.

In 147 regular season games, the sack master has tallied 270 defensive tackles, 103 sacks, 30 forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

Hendrix (six-foot-four, 275 pounds) signed in Toronto in early 2026 and was recently released by the Argos. The Pittsburgh product played 13 games in BC last season, recording 21 defensive tackles and four sacks. The Illinois native spent the first three seasons of his CFL career in Toronto (2021-2023), where he tallied eight sacks and 65 defensive tackles in 38 games, while helping the Boatmen win the 109th Grey Cup in 2022. Hendrix would move on to the Ticats in 2024. For his five-year CFL career, Hendrix racked up 103 defensive tackles, 16 sacks, and two forced fumbles.