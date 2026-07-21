Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 8 picks

TORONTO — We’re one third of the way through the 2026 season and just like the game on the field, every writer is still in the race to win.

Kristina Costabile still sits in first, but Jamie Nye is just one game behind her. Matt Cauz sits at .500 and Pat Steinberg and Vicki Hall are only two games behind him.

Will Week 8 shake up the standings for the CFL.ca writers?

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EDMONTON AT SASKATCHEWAN

Thursday, July 23

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+



Heading into Week 8, both the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Elks only have one loss on the season. That will change on Thursday night as the top two teams in the West battle at Mosaic Stadium. Edmonton defeated the BC Lions last week, their fifth win of the year, while the Roughriders were on a Week 7 bye. Can Trevor Harris and co. be just the second team to hand Edmonton a loss, or will Cody Fajardo and his team do the same to Saskatchewan? All of the pick makers think that Saskatchewan will be victorious.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Saskatchewan

CALGARY AT WINNIPEG

Friday, July 24

8:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CFL+



Even without their starting quarterback the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are winning games. Dru Brown has started in place of an injured Zach Collaros (six-game injured list) in two-straight contests and have led the Bombers to victories in both. Riding the momentum of a three-game win streak, Winnipeg will welcome the Calgary Stampeders to Princess Auto Stadium on Friday Night Football. Calgary has dropped back-to-back games to the East-leading Alouettes and will be hungry to get back into the win column on the road. Most of the experts are rolling with the Stampeders to bounce back with a win this weekend.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Calgary

TORONTO AT BC

Saturday, July 25

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+



The Toronto Argonauts were oh-so-close to defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last weekend, but Lirim Hajrullahu missed his field goal attempt with no time left on the clock. Riding a three-game losing skid, Chad Kelly and his Argonauts will be searching to get back in the win column as they travel west to BC Place. Nathan Rourke left Week 7’s contest against Edmonton with an injury and as of this writing, there has been no update on the reigning MOP and MOC’s status moving forward. Even with the question marks around who starts at quarterback, most of the writers still think the trip west will be too much for the Double Blue and the Lions will win their second game of the season.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% BC

HAMILTON AT MONTREAL

Sunday, July 26

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Tre Ford dazzled in his 2026 debut, showing off his signature running ability on the way to leading the Tiger-Cats to a win over Toronto. While it hasn’t been announced that Ford is the starter this week, one can only assume he will be, and he’ll have a tough task against a punishing Alouettes defence. Much like Ford, Davis Alexander sparkled in Week 7, setting a CFL record for most pass attempts without an interception. Which quarterback will lead their respective team to victory? The pick makers think it will be Alexander and his Als.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Montreal