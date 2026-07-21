Start vs. Sit: 2 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 8

Week 7 unveiled Hamilton’s Tre Ford and his 20.9 Fantasy Points that carried several teams in CFL Weekly Fantasy.

Ford was also a winning asset for those playing CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet, as his 109 rushing yards added a lot of valuable points.

What does Week 8 hold for us? As usual, we have a start and a sit for both formats, giving you a foundation to build your lineups.

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CFL FANTASY PRESENTED BY THESCORE BET

START

DAMONTE COXIE | RECEIVER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

The Argos have five of the top 20 receivers in the CFL. Damonte Coxie has the highest upside for fantasy players as he enters Week 8 with at least 70 receiving yards in four straight games while catching 19 of his 27 targets in the past three contests.

Toronto’s explosive passing attack squares off against a BC pass defence that has allowed 15 passing majors and a league-high 74 per cent completion rate to opposing pivots. That plays well for Coxie and the rest of the Argos’ receiving unit, each of whom needs to be in your Week 8 lineups.

SIT

TRE FORD | QUARTERBACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Tre Ford’s dual-threat skills carried the Ticats over the Argonauts and offered hope to an offence that was quickly running thin on that commodity. Asking Ford to duplicate his 327 yards from scrimmage is a big request, especially against a Montreal defence looking to bounce back from one of its worst efforts of the season.

The potential is there for Ford to emerge as a reliable fantasy option. However, fantasy users should avoid Ford’s second act before deciding if he’s worth an investment over the remainder of the year.

CFL WEEKLY FANTASY

START

TREVOR HARRIS | QUARTERBACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

The game features both Saskatchewan and Edmonton with only one win and battling for first place in the West Division.

Turnovers in each of the past three games have taken away from Trevor Harris’ 20.6 Fantasy Points, yet the veteran has accounted for at least two majors in each game. The Riders are third in the league with 31.8 offensive points per game and will attack an Edmonton defence that has yielded just 14 offensive majors. Use Harris as your starting pivot and anchor of your Week 8 lineup. If you can stack a Riders receiver, it’s all the better.

SIT

CHASE BRICE | QUARTERBACK | BC LIONS

Asked to replace the injured Nathan Rourke, Chase Brice completed 20 of 34 passes and a major but also threw four interceptions in the loss at Edmonton. There’s no word about Rourke’s status entering Saturday’s game against an Argonauts pass defence that has allowed 348.8 yards per game and 15 completions of better than 30 yards.

Starting Brice (if he’s also starting the game himself) is a high-risk play considering the receiving corps he has available. One could start Brice and stack him with Keon Hatcher Sr., hoping both can score at least 20 FP. There are better gambles out here this week, so look elsewhere.