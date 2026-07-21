Weekly Predictor: Who wins in Week 8?

Week 7 was historic week in the CFL!

We had our first game come down to a missed field goal that didn’t result in a rouge to force overtime, instead it was Lirim Hajrullahu hanging his head after his miss resulted in a one-point loss to the rival Tiger-Cats.

We also saw our first two-point convert shootout to decide overtime after the REDBLACKS and Bombers traded field goals in the first two overtime mini-games. Eventually it was Dru Brown getting revenge on an Ottawa team that had so many chances to close out that game in the fourth quarter but couldn’t capitalize.

After a 2-2 week of picks, improvement needs to be made this week, though teams are starting to find their game across the league. The only big issue is how you think teams with injuries will be able to deal with players like Bo Levi Mitchell, Zach Collaros and now Nathan Rourke going down.

So away we go for Week 8!

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EDMONTON AT SASKATCHEWAN

Thursday, July 23

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+



The game will be an emotional roller-coaster for the home team after the death of teammate Jayden Dalke over the weekend.

The team cancelled a practice and is trying to navigate an extremely difficult time to prepare for a game and grieve one of their team captains.

All of this while they get ready for a major matchup for top spot in the division with the Edmonton Elks coming to town. The Elks were able to stop a near second half comeback attempt from BC, while the Riders are coming off a bye week.

The Lions definitely drew up a plan to stop Justin Rankin. We’ll see if other teams can duplicate it with different personnel.

The Elks running back is a game changer and if there is one thing teams will try to do is take away Rankin as much as possible.

The Roughriders counter with an offence looking to find their game again after being little hot and cold since their terrific start to the season. After some nagging injuries going into the bye week, the Riders are getting potentially some players closer to 100 per cent on both sides of the ball.

However, there is a factor here that we just can’t calculate. Will the week be too emotional draining for them to overcome or will playing for a teammate lead to the emotion to be motivation.

PICK: SASKATCHEWAN

CALGARY AT WINNIPEG

Friday, July 24

8:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CFL+



The Stampeders come into Winnipeg on a two-game losing streak while the Bombers are heading in on a three-game win streak.

The Stamps have had slow starts against Montreal and have still been able to nearly pull off dramatic comebacks late in the game.

I’m trying to balance the Stampeders coming off back-to-back games against one of the best teams in the league and the Bombers coming off a game where they nearly lost to the winless REDBLACKS.

It’s also a rematch of the Week 1 thriller that saw the Bombers win on a field goal at the end of regulation.

Since that time, the Stamps have gotten more players healthy on the defensive line, while the Bombers are now without Zach Collaros – recently placed on the six-game injured list.

While the game is in Winnipeg, I still think the Stampeders are very good team, who has had a more difficult schedule to start the season.

PICK: CALGARY

TORONTO AT BC

Saturday, July 25

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+



The Argonauts travel to Vancouver to face the Lions at BC Place in Week 8.

Nathan Rourke could miss some time with a shoulder injury suffered last week and after Chase Brice threw four interceptions, there is some serious concern on what the Lions will be able to do without their number one pivot.

Toronto’s defence, however, just lost to the Tiger-Cats backup in Tre Ford, though we know Ford has much more athletic capability than Brice does to extend plays with his feet.

At least Brice and Buck Pierce have a week to come together and game plan and he has a full week of working out a play sheet more to his ability, if he starts this weekend.

I’ll look for James Butler to start coming alive as a big part of the offensive game planning and BC doing a better job protecting Brice and letting him get the ball out quicker.

PICK: BC

HAMILTON AT MONTREAL

Sunday, July 26

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

I was impressed by the Tiger-Cats win last week against Toronto, and it went as I thought. Tre Ford would do Tre Ford things and extend plays and a very good Tiger-Cats defence would do enough to win.

What I didn’t think would happen is the drama at the end with the missed Toronto field goal.

Now it’s a different challenge for the Tiger-Cats. They have to match up against a Noel Thorpe defence that consistently ranks among the best in the league. However, Thorpe has to get his team ready for the Ford show that will coming their way. What I do like for Montreal is at least they have film and went against him early last season to have a sense of what they did well and what they didn’t.

The injuries to the Tiger-Cats offensive line also have to be of a major concern as they’ll be digging deeper down the depth chart.

Montreal’s offence is being led by Davis Alexander, who broke Darian Durant’s record for consecutive pass attempts thrown without an interception.

It has been an impressive run for Alexander and there aren’t a lot of throws that you can say are dangerous throws. He’s doing a masterful job of going to where the read takes him and not forcing much.

Also, shoutout to Travis Theis. I enjoy watching him run. Does he remind you of a younger AJ Ouellette? (Without the flow.)

I’m not going to overthink this.

PICK: MONTREAL