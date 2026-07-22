4 CFL Weekly Fantasy Sleepers you need in your lineup in Week 8

A new week means finding a new group of fab four sleepers for our CFL Weekly Fantasy lineups.

Here’s what we’ve unearthed for Week 8.

CFL WEEKLY FANTASY

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DRU BROWN | QUARTERBACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

So far, so good for Dru Brown, who is 2-0 since replacing the injured Zach Collaros in the Bombers lineup. He registered a 20.5 Fantasy point performance in the Bombers’ Week 7 overtime thriller against Ottawa, and is averaging a solid 11.4 yards per pass.

Brown is a borderline must-start in Week 8 as he gets his turn against a Calgary defence that has allowed 26 offensive touchdowns and a staggering 447.3 offensive yards against.

If you’re of the stacking type, consider adding Ontaria Wilson or Nic Demski, who is beginning to heat up (15.2 FP in four of his last five). Brown will also save you some salary with his current rate of $13,000, something of a bargain.

LARRY ROUNTREE III | RUNNING BACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Fantasy users seeking to save some salary should look in the direction of Larry Rountree III, who continues to be a steady producer. Rountree followed up a 12.7 Fantasy point effort against Saskatchewan in Week 6 with a season-best 15 FP in last week’s win over Toronto, producing 80 yards from scrimmage, his best since a 126-yard outing against Winnipeg in Week 2.

The addition of Tre Ford under centre gives the Ticats’ ground game an added jolt, one that will face a Montreal run defence that is allowing a CFL-high 6.5 yards per carry. Rountree should continue to be in the neighbourhood of 15-17 touches from scrimmage, bringing him one step closer to recording his first CFL major.

T.J. LUTHER | RECEIVER | EDMONTON ELKS

T.J. Luther isn’t flashy, but he’s been giving fantasy users above-average numbers, scoring at least 10.7 Fantasy Points in four straight games. Luther has also found the end zone in two of them, including a major in Edmonton’s Week 7 win over BC.

Austin Mack and Justin Rankin have received the bulk of the targets from Cody Fajardo, yet Luther has received at least four targets in each game. He’s become a solid intermediate threat for the Elks, and his 75.8 per cent catch rate makes him attractive to both Fajardo and fantasy users. An important matchup against Saskatchewan on Thursday Night Football will present a spotlight on Luther, who should be good for 12-15 FP.

TOMMY STEVENS | QUARTERBACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

There are a handful of fantasy users who are enamoured with the concept of starting a short-yardage pivot. The promise of multiple touchdown runs is a siren’s call, while the money left over usually goes to higher-salaried players at other positions.

That said, cheers to the small coven of short-yardage believers. Tommy Stevens has scored majors in four of his last five games, which includes a pair of multiple-touchdown jaunts.

The six-four, 245-pound bulldozer has 35 career rushing touchdowns and is well on pace to at least equal his career-best 10 touchdowns in 2024. Let’s see who’s willing to roll the dice on Stevens (or Calgary’s Quincy Vaughn, who’s overdue after failing to score in the last two games). If you’re bold, hit us up after Week 8 to see how your team fared.