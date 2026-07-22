4 storylines to watch in Week 8

If you can believe it, we’re already a third of the way through the 2026 season.

We’ve had some down-to-the-wire finishes, big plays on defence, touchdowns that made our jaws drop, and more so far this season and Week 8 is shaping up to give us just as much excitement.

From the Edmonton defence leading the CFL in forcing turnovers to a quarterback chasing history, here are four storylines to watch this week.

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EDMONTON’S TURNOVER MACHINES

Edmonton at Saskatchewan | Thursday, July 23 | 9:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+



Sure, Justin Rankin has been sensational this season and is a major reason why the Edmonton Elks have been winning games. But their defence is just as much of a reason for their success as the rumbling running back.

Edmonton’s D has been a turnover machine, forcing 21 so far this season, good for first in the league. The next best team is the Toronto Argonauts, who have 15. The Green and Gold’s league-best turnover margin (+11) includes 10 interceptions, four of which they picked off last week against BC.

The defence getting Cody Fajardo back on the field has been important, but their offence has been doing its part too. They have cashed in on those opportunities, as the team leads the CFL in points scored after a turnover (59).

The group now faces Trevor Harris and the Saskatchewan Roughriders offence, who have been cautious with the football through five games this season, only turning the ball over seven times.

VERNON ADAMS JR. IS CHASING HISTORY

Calgary at Winnipeg | Friday, July 24 | 8:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS2/CFL+



Vernon Adams Jr. is having himself quite the season as we head into Week 8.

Not only has the Stampeders signal-caller not thrown an interception yet this year (Davis Alexander is the only other pivot who hasn’t thrown a pick), but he’s also close to writing himself into the history books.

VA is currently tied for the most touchdown passes without throwing an interception to start a season. Ricky Ray and Darian Durant both threw 17 TDs before their first picks in 2013 and hold the record currently. If Adams Jr. throws a major against Winnipeg without an interception, he’ll take over as the record holder.

Calgary heads to Winnipeg coming off back-to-back, close losses to the East Division-leading Montreal Alouettes and will be hoping Adams Jr. can continue to add to his league-leading 17 touchdown passes. It won’t be easy against a stout Winnipeg defence that has only allowed 17 offensive touchdowns so far this year.

WHO WILL GET BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN?

Toronto at BC | Saturday, July 25 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+



Neither the BC Lions nor the Toronto Argonauts are in must-win territory just yet, but with both teams sitting on four losses, a win in Week 8 will give either club some much-needed momentum.

Toronto has lost its last three games, including last week’s last-second field goal miss against Hamilton. With a Week 9 bye on the horizon, heading into a break on a win would be a welcome boost for Mike Miller’s Argos. Toronto’s offence has moved the ball through the air with Chad Kelly leading the way, and they’ll look to exploit a BC pass defence that gives up 365.2 passing yards per game.

The Lions, on the other hand, lost their Week 7 contest against the Edmonton Elks. Nathan Rourke left that game with an injury, and as of this writing, there’s no update on his status. Chase Brice came into the game in relief of Rourke last week and completed 20 of 34 passes for 226 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions. If Rourke is out and Brice gets the start, will the week of practice help keep the turnovers to a minimum?

AN EXPLOSIVE QUARTERBACK BATTLE

Hamilton at Montreal | Sunday, July 26 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

If you don’t have an allegiance to either Hamilton or Montreal, you won’t regret tuning into Sunday night’s game anyway.

Davis Alexander has been one of the most exciting quarterbacks this season. He can chuck it deep, finding his plethora of receivers no matter where they are on the field, and he can use his legs to extend plays. The 27-year-old leads the CFL in passing yards (2,181), and has completed 71.3 per cent of his passes through six games.

Tre Ford started his first game of the season last week and reminded us all how fun he is to watch as well. Not only did Ford get things done through the air (that throw to Kenny Lawler in the back of the end zone is worth the watch again), but he scampered for 100 yards on the ground, showing off his signature escapability more than once against Toronto. There hasn’t been official word on if Ford will get the start on Sunday night, but after helping Hamilton to a win last week, it’s more than likely going to be him getting the nod.

Tuning in just to catch a glimpse of a pair of thrilling quarterbacks will be worth the watch.