5 stats that could give you the edge in CFL Fantasy in Week 8

If you’re playing CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet, by now you’re probably looking for little ways to get the edge on the rest of your league. Scouring the loads of information available on CFL.ca is one of the most helpful ways to do just that.

From individual statistics to our comprehensive PDF rundown, finding market inefficiencies here and there could be the ticket to a league title.

Last week we gave you a few strategies to look at when deciding on your roster. Now entering Week 8, we’re focusing on five statistics to consider as you finalize your starting lineup.

CFL FANTASY PRESENTED BY THESCORE BET

» Play CFL Fantasy now on CFL Game Zone

» Play CFL Weekly Fantasy now on CFL Game Zone

» CFL Fantasy Guide: Everything you need to know

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS’ DEFENCE

1.8 OFFENSIVE TOUCHDOWNS ALLOWED PER GAME

If you’re an owner of Saskatchewan’s defence and special teams this year, you already know how stingy this unit has been. Outside of a bye or very specific circumstances, the Riders are a must-start on DST entering the second third of the season. They’re also a group you have to game plan against when making lineup decisions.

Saskatchewan is allowing less than two offensive touchdowns per game, a league-best total, while also leading the way in opposition net offence and opposition passing yards. Outside of certain no-brainers like Justin Rankin and Tyson Philpot, I’m hesitant to dress most of my playmakers in a matchup vs. the Roughriders.

For Week 8, that means members of the Elks. I’m still playing Rankin, but that’s about it if I have other options. Cody Fajardo is a no-go at quarterback, as Saskatchewan has allowed just four passing touchdowns all season. And at receiver, Austin Mack, TJ Luther, and Kaion Julien-Grant would be chilling on my bench.

BC LIONS’ DEFENCE

53.2 RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME

It’s been a disappointing start for the Lions, but they’ve certainly made a significant impact in CFL Fantasy. You just can’t run on these guys, which Rankin owners experienced in Week 7. Rankin was held to just nine rushing yards on seven attempts and finished with 55 yards from scrimmage, his first time under triple digits this season.

Unless something changes, I’m avoiding playing running backs against BC. This weekend, that means I’m looking at other options instead of Toronto’s Samuel Hicks. It’s just not worth the risk against a group that’s allowed only two rushing touchdowns and is holding opposing tailbacks to a league leading 3.3 yards per carry.

TRAVIS THEIS | RUNNING BACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

17.6 TOUCHES PER GAME OVER LAST FIVE GAMES

Looking at trends is huge when playing fantasy, and that’s what we’re doing with Montreal’s Travis Theis. After being lightly used in Week 1 (two carries, eight yards), Theis has emerged as the number one option for the Als and his usage has reflected that.

With 64 rushing attempts and 24 receiving targets in Montreal’s last five outings, Theis has been involved in more than 17 plays per game. That’s the type of frequency fantasy owners crave and has him in the same mix as Rankin, Dedrick Mills, and Brady Oliveira. Even up against a solid Hamilton defence, Theis is an easy start in Week 8.

SERGIO CASTILLO | KICKER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

3.8 FIELD GOAL ATTEMPTS PER GAME

Don’t let Sergio Castillo’s 78.3 per cent field goal conversion rate scare you off. For fantasy players, there’s another number that’s far more important when it comes to Winnipeg’s kicker. With 23 field goal attempts, no kicker has had more opportunity to score points than Castillo has, and that can’t be ignored.

Even if Castillo’s accuracy doesn’t improve, which I suspect it will, his current frequency projects to more than 160 points calculated over 18 games. Will Ottawa’s Brett Lauther remain perfect this season? The odds suggest not, but even if he did, his current pace is 180 points from field goals. Similarly, Edmonton’s Vincent Blanchard (152.4) and Montreal’s José Maltos Díaz (144.0) have both been more accurate than Castillo but aren’t putting up as many points.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

37.7 POINTS FOR PER GAME; 35.7 POINTS AGAINST PER GAME

Stamps games sure have been fun to watch in 2026, and that carries over to CFL Fantasy, too. Through seven weeks, it’s been a good bet to play your players (on either side) in games Calgary has been involved in.

Take Week 7, for example, where Theis, Davis Alexander, Tyler Snead, Philpot, Cole Spieker, Jalen Philpot, Vernon Adams Jr., and Dedrick Mills all had really good weeks. No one in the league scores more than the Stampeders do, and conversely, no one allows more offence and surrenders more points than they do.

With an average of 73.3 total points scored in games Calgary’s involved in, I’m considering plenty of their players AND Winnipeg options when these two teams meet this weekend.