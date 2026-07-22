Ticats sign offensive lineman Reuben Unije

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday the team has signed American offensive lineman Reuben Unije.

Unije, 23, most recently played at UCLA (2024-2025) after transferring from Louisville.

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The six-foot-six, 315-pound native of Atlanta, Georgia, spent four seasons at Houston (2020–23), where he developed into a key contributor on the Cougars’ offensive line. Unije appeared in 42 games over his college career.