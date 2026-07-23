3 keys to victory for Calgary, Winnipeg in Week 8

WINNIPEG — West Division rivals clash on Friday Night Football when the Calgary Stampeders head to Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers at Princess Auto Stadium.

Calgary has dropped two straight, both to the Montreal Alouettes, and sit four points behind the third place Bombers.

Winnipeg has reeled off three straight victories.

The Blue Bombers won the only other meeting between the two teams this season, 30-28, back in Week 1.

Here’s three keys to victory for each team ahead of Friday’s 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN/RDS2 in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

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CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. SLOW DOWN THE OPPOSING O

Calgary has allowed a league-high 214 points through seven weeks, or 35.6 per game. Much of their issue has been defending the pass game, which ranked last in yards surrendered at 361.3 per game. Defensive back Zy Alexander has three of the team’s four interceptions and is tasked with leading the secondary in shutting down Bombers’ receivers Nic Demski and Tim White.

2. BUILD ON MOMENTUM

When trying to get things turned around, it’s important to find the positives in recent performances. The Stamps put up 21 fourth quarter points last week, an offensive showing they will try to carry into Friday night’s action. Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., who has thrown a league-best 17 touchdowns and zero interceptions, will have to navigate a Bombers’ secondary that’s allowed only nine passing touchdowns.

3. FINDING HOLES UP FRONT

Running back Dedrick Mills can make an immediate impact in the game against a Winnipeg defensive front which is giving up 110.7 yards on the ground per game. He’s already rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown against them once this season.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. BRADY OLIVEIRA EYES WEEK 1 REPEAT

Running back Brady Oliveira matched Mills in that Week 1 matchup, totalling 113 yards and a touchdown. It remains Oliveira’s best game of the season.

2. DRU BROWN’S POCKET

With Winnipeg placing quarterback Zach Collaros on the six-game injured list, the starting job appears to be Dru Brown’s for the foreseeable future. As he continues to settle in this week against the Stamps’ secondary, he’ll work to find familiar faces in Demski, White and Ontaria Wilson.

3. LOCK IN ON DEDRICK MILLS

Not only can Mills create chaos on the ground, he’s also shown an ability to jump into the pass game as an option for Adams Jr. Limiting his production starts with Jake Ceresna and Tony Jones up front. If they can, it will force receivers Erik Brooks and Jalen Philpot to make plays downfield against a strong secondary.

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