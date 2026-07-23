5 fined following Week 7 action; two additional Week 6 fines levied
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.
The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Vice-President of Football Operations and Player Safety Eric Noivo and Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen – has issued five fines from Week 7.
- Edmonton linebacker Jadon Pearson has been fined for delivering a blindside block on BC fullback Riley Pickett.
- Montreal defensive lineman Kylan Guidry has been fined for delivering a high hit on Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.
- Montreal defensive back Lorenzo Burns has been fined for delivering a dangerous tackle on Calgary wide receiver Clark Barnes.
- Toronto linebacker Jalen Rayam has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Hamilton fullback Daniel Bell.
- Winnipeg defensive tackle Michael Fletcher has been fined for delivering a high hit on Ottawa quarterback Jake Maier.
Upon further review, two additional fines have been issued from Week 6.
- Hamilton running back Larry Rountree III has been fined for delivering a low block on Saskatchewan defensive lineman Desmond Evans.
- Ottawa defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado has been fined for violating the player code of conduct.
Per CFL policy, the league does not announce:
- Amounts of player fines
- Discipline related to dress code violations
- Discipline involving teams or staff
- Discipline involving players who have been released