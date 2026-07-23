5 fined following Week 7 action; two additional Week 6 fines levied

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Vice-President of Football Operations and Player Safety Eric Noivo and Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen – has issued five fines from Week 7.

Edmonton linebacker Jadon Pearson has been fined for delivering a blindside block on BC fullback Riley Pickett.

Montreal defensive lineman Kylan Guidry has been fined for delivering a high hit on Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

Montreal defensive back Lorenzo Burns has been fined for delivering a dangerous tackle on Calgary wide receiver Clark Barnes.

Toronto linebacker Jalen Rayam has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Hamilton fullback Daniel Bell.

Winnipeg defensive tackle Michael Fletcher has been fined for delivering a high hit on Ottawa quarterback Jake Maier.

Upon further review, two additional fines have been issued from Week 6.

Hamilton running back Larry Rountree III has been fined for delivering a low block on Saskatchewan defensive lineman Desmond Evans.

Ottawa defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado has been fined for violating the player code of conduct.

Per CFL policy, the league does not announce: