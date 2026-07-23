Alouettes sign linebacker Quinn Urwiler

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes announced on Thursday the signing of American linebacker Quinn Urwiler.

Urwiler (six-foot, 226 pounds) served as a team captain in 2025 and earned all-conference honors in his final season, finishing with 141 tackles (71 solo) and 7.5 tackles for loss.

RELATED

» 4 storylines to watch in Week 8

» 5 things to watch in the second third of the CFL season

» Buy Tickets for each matchup here

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Urwiler led the FBS in solo tackles per game with 5.92 and ranked third in tackles per game with 11.8. His 141 tackles were the most by an NIU player since 1992. The former walk-on became only the fourth NIU player to record over 140 tackles in a single season since 1990.

The 25-year-old attended the Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp in 2025.