CFL.ca Game Notes: What are the numbers saying ahead of Week 8?

TORONTO — Week 8 is here and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:

Brady Oliveira needs 97 yards to become the fifth Canadian to reach 6,000 rushing yards, behind Andrew Harris (10,380), Norm Kwong (9,022), Jon Cornish (6,844) and Sean Millington (6,086). He needs 21 yards to surpass Willard Reaves (5,923) for third on the Bombers’ all-time list.

Vernon Adams Jr. is a career 7-3 versus Winnipeg.

Rookie Tyler Kahmann leads the league with five TD receptions.

Dru Brown is a career 4-0 against the Stamps. In two starts with Winnipeg this season, he has completed 70 per cent of his passes for 656 passing yards and three TDs.

In his last three games, Keon Hatcher Sr. has 18 catches for 337 yards (18.7 yards per catch).

Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 8 below.

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Game Notes Edmonton at Saskatchewan Download PDF Calgary at Winnipeg Download PDF Toronto at BC Coming Soon Hamilton at Montreal Coming Soon

LAST TO BE PICKED

Vernon Adams Jr. has tied Ricky Ray and Darian Durant’s mark of 17 passing TDs with 0 interceptions to begin a season; Adams Jr. and Dave Dickenson are tied for the record with 20 passing TDs without an interception.

Adams has not thrown an interception in his past 243 attempts.

He is on pace for 51 passing TDs and 6,010 passing yards to surpass his previous marks of 31 and 4,769.

In the red zone, he has completed 76 per cent of his passes with 13 TDs.

QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

Each game in Week 7 was decided by 6 points or less (average margin: 3 points).

77 per cent of games have been decided by one score.

QBs have thrown 100 TDs to 41 interceptions (2.44:1).

The league-wide efficiency rating is 106.9.

Chad Kelly (6,378) and Davis Alexander (6,543) are on pace to finish second behind Doug Flutie’s all-time passing mark of 6,619 yards.

Possible milestone game(s): 100 th | Tyrice Beverette (MTL), Kerfalla-Emmanuel Exumé (SSK) 150 th | Lirim Hajrullahu (TOR)



EDM (5-1) at SSK (4-1)

Winner will take over first-place in the West.

Teams split the season series last year with a margin of victory of two.

Edmonton averages 118.3 rushing yards per game and 5.8 yards per rush, while Saskatchewan allows 101.8 rushing yards per game and 5.4 yards per rush.

Justin Rankin has eight big plays this season; Saskatchewan as a team has a league-low 12.

At this point last season, Edmonton was 1-5.

Edmonton leads the league in turnover ratio (+11).

Cody Fajardo is a career 1-1 against his former team and he has yet to win as a visitor at Mosaic. He needs one rushing major to become the ninth player to reach the 100 TD pass-50 rushing major plateau.

Last week, Kenneth Logan Jr. registered seven defensive tackles, one sack, one interception and one tackle for a loss.

Roughriders have allowed a league-low 9 big plays with only six coming on defence.

The Roughriders lead the league in second down percentage (60.2), while allowing a league-low second down percentage (42.1).

Trevor Harris has passed for multiple TDs in each game this season. He is a career 8-6 against the Elks.

In three games this season, A.J. Ouellette is averaging 79 rushing yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry.

KeeSean Johnson leads the league with 16 second-down conversion receptions.

CGY (2-4) at WPG (4-2)

Week 1: WPG 30 – CGY 28

Calgary leads the league with 125.3 rushing yards per game, while Winnipeg allows 110.7 rushing yards per game.

In their Week 1 matchup, Dedrick Mills rushed for 112 yards and a TD.

Vernon Adams Jr. is a career 7-3 versus Winnipeg.

Last week, Jalen Philpot matched his season high with 96 receiving yards.

Marquel Lee is tied for the league lead in defensive tackles (38) and defensive plays (44).

Winnipeg is tied for the league-lead in sacks (12).

Winnipeg is the only team that has not allowed a big-play return this season.

Dru Brown is a career 4-0 against the Stamps. In two starts with Winnipeg this season, he has completed 70 per cent of his passes for 656 passing yards and three TDs.

Brady Oliveira needs 97 yards to become the fifth Canadian to reach 6,000 rushing yards, behind Andrew Harris (10,380), Norm Kwong (9,022), Jon Cornish (6,844) and Sean Millington (6,086). He needs 21 yards to surpass Willard Reaves (5,923) for third on the Bombers’ all-time list.

Nic Demski needs 40 receiving yards for 6,000 as a Bomber.

TOR (2-4) at BC (1-4)

The teams split their season series in 2025.

After averaging 37.5 points across its first four games, Toronto has averaged 22 in the past two.

The Argonauts are tied for the league-lead with 23 big plays, however they have given up 24.

Chad Kelly is a career 2-0 against BC. He has five 300-passing yard+ games this season.

Rookie Tyler Kahmann leads the league with five TD receptions.

BC has allowed a league-low 12 sacks, while Toronto is second with 11.

The Lions allow a league-low 53.2 rushing yards per game.

BC has the lowest average field position at 32.7, while their opponents have the highest, averaging 40.2.

Chase Brice is in line to make his first career start. He passed for 226 yards in relief last week.

In his last three games, Keon Hatcher Sr. has 18 catches for 337 yards (18.7 yards per catch).

HAM (3-3) at MTL (5-1)