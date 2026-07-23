Lions release offensive lineman Dejon Allen

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Thursday they have released American offensive lineman Dejon Allen.

The Lions acquired Allen in a trade with the Toronto Argonauts in January 2025, sending National linebacker Ryder Varga and their round two selection in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft to Toronto.

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Allen was an All-CFL selection twice (2023, 2024), East Division All-CFL recipient three years in a row (2022-2024) and two-time Grey Cup champion (2022, 2024). He suited up in 63 regular season games with the Boatmen from 2021-24 while seeing action at both left and right tackle. In BC, Allen appeared in 10 games, but had to miss time due to injury.

Following a 2023 season where he allowed a CFL-low 11 quarterback pressures on 499 pass block situations and the Argonauts gave up the lowest sack total, Allen won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award.

The 32-year-old native of Los Angeles suited up in 50 games with 49 starts at the University of Hawaii from 2014-17. Allen was a two-time offensive MVP for the Rainbow Warriors, allowing just one sack in his time with the program.

He signed with the Chicago Bears as a non-drafted free agent in 2018 and was waived by the team in May 2019 before a brief training camp stint in Green Bay. Allen spent 2020 in the XFL with both the St. Louis BattleHawks and New York Guardians and moved north to the Argonauts before the 2021 campaign.