3 keys to victory for Toronto, BC in Week 8

VANCOUVER — Toronto makes the long trek west for a date with the BC Lions on Saturday night.

When they arrive, the Argonauts will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Lions have just one win on the season and will be without their starting quarterback Nathan Rourke this weekend.

Here’s three keys to victory for each team ahead of Saturday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN/RDS in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and on CFL+ internationally.

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TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. LOCK IN ON JAMES BUTLER

The Lions will be without quarterback Nathan Rourke, who’s out with a shoulder injury, so the Argos’ front should turn its focus to shutting down running back James Butler. As a group, they’ve limited opposing rushers to 85.7 yards per game and have been getting plenty of production from linebackers Isaac Darkangelo and Adarius Pickett in the middle of the field.

2. LIMIT INTERCEPTIONS

Quarterback Chad Kelly has thrown nine interceptions this season and at least one in five of six games. Part of it comes with the territory given his ability as a passer, but he won’t want to give a Lions team looking to exploit any errors.

3. CONVERT WHEN CALLED UPON

The Argos left points on the field against Hamilton last week, making execution on special teams an area of focus heading into Saturday night’s matchup. Kicker Lirim Hajrullahu will not suit up in this week’s matchup because of non-injury related reasons, according to the team’s injury report. Instead, it will be Canadian Brady Lidster taking on the kicking duties in his place. Lidster signed with the Argos last week on July 15.

BC LIONS

1. CHASE BRICE

No Rourke is less than ideal for the Lions. It’s now up to quarterback Chase Brice to fill in under centre and find a way to help his team move down field. If he’s going to do it, he’ll have to take better care of the football after throwing four interceptions against Edmonton last week.

2. BUCK PIERCE

Head coaches always have an impact on the game, but there may be no one more important than the Lions’ Buck Pierce this week. With no Rourke, he’ll need to push all the right offensive buttons to help his side find success. That means drawing up a game plan fit for Brice and getting Butler involved early.

3. DEFENSIVE COHESION

BC’s defence will need to be in sync against Kelly and the Argos’ offence. It starts with Mathieu Betts and the defensive line creating pressure up front, while the secondary will be tasked with limiting a talented Toronto receiving corps.

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