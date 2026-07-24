3 stats that defined Edmonton’s Week 8 victory over Saskatchewan

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REGINA — The Edmonton Elks improved to 6-1 with a dramatic 36-34 walk-off victory over the reigning 112th Grey Cup champions Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday night.

The two best defensive teams were no match for the stellar quarterback play from veteran signal-callers Cody Fajardo and Trevor Harris. Fajardo and Harris combined for 896 passing yards and eight touchdown passes.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Edmonton Elks 36-34 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 8.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Elks, Blanchard walk it off at Mosaic Stadium

» Depth Charts: EDM | SSK

» Edmonton, Saskatchewan by the numbers

» CFL x World Vision Partnership Hub

» About World Vision Canada

57 – YARD WALK-OFF KICK BY VINCENT BLANCHARD

Vincent Blanchard was the hero for Edmonton, connecting on a 57-yard field goal as the clock expired at Mosaic Stadium to give the Elks their sixth win of the season. The Canadian went three-for-three on field goals on Thursday night for the Elks and converted all three extra point attempts.

510 – CODY FAJARDO PASSING YARDS

Fajardo’s career night took a backseat to Blanchard’s walk-off field goal, but the veteran signal caller set a career-high for passing yards eclipsing 500 yards for the first time in his CFL tenure. Austin Mack and TJ Luther were Fajardo’s favourite targets, each amassing 150 yards receiving.

173 – AUSTIN MACK RECEIVING YARDS

Austin Mack was held quiet most of the game against the Roughriders defence but when he got a catch he made it count. The 28-year-old wideout only had four receptions on the evening, with just one catch for 27 yards in the first half. Fajardo connected with Mack for two massive second-half touchdowns, one for 57 yards and one for 81 yards. Mack would add another catch for a modest eight yards to cap off his stat line.