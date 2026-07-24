Brady Oliveira becomes fifth Canadian to reach 6,000 career rushing yards

WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira has joined an exclusive group of Canadian running backs.

With a 45-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter of Saturday’s Week 8 matchup against the Calgary Stampeders, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back surpassed 6,000 career rushing yards.

Oliveira entered the game needing 97 yards to reach the milestone.

The Winnipeg native joins Andrew Harris (10,380), Norm Kwong (9,022), Jon Cornish (6,844) and Sean Millington (6,086) as the only Canadians in CFL history to rush for at least 6,000 career yards.

The Bombers running back scored his first touchdown of the game late in the second quarter, a 13-yard run into the end zone.

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The moment Brady Oliveira hit 6,000 career rushing yards! 🇨🇦 🗓️: Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers LIVE NOW!

📺: TSN, RDS and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/8gpgn6yS6C — CFL (@CFL) July 25, 2026