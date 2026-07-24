Cody Fajardo has career night in win over Riders

REGINA — Cody Fajardo was the maestro that orchestrated the Edmonton Elks’ sixth win of the season on Thursday night.

The Elks signal-caller had a career night against his former team, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, posting numbers that he had never produced before in a handful of categories.

Fajardo threw for 510 yards and four passing touchdowns, and had a 158.3 passer rating. All three were career-highs. He also connected on 25 of 32 pass attempts, good for 78.1 per cent completion.

Fajardo became only the fourth player in CFL history with 500+ passing yards, four+ touchdown passes, and zero interceptions in the same game. He joins Danny Barrett (1993), Jason Maas (2004), and Tobin Rote (1960) in accomplishing the feat.

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He also led the game-winning drive that included two third-down conversions to keep the chains moving. Both connections on third down were to TJ Luther, one of Fajardo’s favourite targets on the night, first for a 16-yard pickup on third-and-one, followed by a 23-yard reception on third-and-10 a few plays later. Luther finished the game hauling in 10 of 12 passes thrown his way for 157 yards.

Vincent Blanchard booted the winning, walk-off field goal from 57 yards out to extend the Elks’ winning streak to three and improve their overall record to 6-1.

The opening game of Week 8 was one of the most entertaining, back-and-forth games of the season so far and fans won’t have to wait long to see these two clubs battle once again. The second half of the home-and-home between the Riders and Elks gets underway on Saturday, August 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Commonwealth Stadium.