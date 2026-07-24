Nathan Rourke out; Chase Brice to start vs. Toronto

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions will be without quarterback Nathan Rourke in Week 8.

Rourke was listed as out on the team’s injury report on Thursday and was placed on the reserve roster on the Lions’ official depth chart released on Friday as he deals with a shoulder injury.

The Canadian signal-caller left last weekend’s game against Edmonton after the first drive of the game and did not return.

Chase Brice was listed as the starter for their game on Saturday against the Toronto Argonauts. Brice filled in for the injured Rourke against Edmonton in Week 7 and completed 20 of 34 passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in the 19-17 loss.

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In five games this season, Rourke has thrown for 1,403 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions, while adding 71 yards and a touchdown on seven carries on the ground.

BC sits at 1-4 as they host Toronto at Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place on Saturday night. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET and can be watched on TSN/RDS in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and on CFL+ internationally.