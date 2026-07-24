Stamps defeat Bombers in record-setting Friday night

WINNIPEG — Tyreik McAllistar and Vernon Adams Jr. led the Calgary Stampeders to a 52-30 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Friday night at Princess Auto Stadium.

McAllistar was the star of the show as the Calgary Stampeders return man and backup running back had three first half touchdowns. The 28-year-old started the scoring with a first quarter rushing touchdown before bringing in a receiving touchdown in the second quarter. McAllistar wasn’t done there, as he produced a massive 118-yard return on a missed Bombers’ field goal to complete the unique hat trick of scores.

It was a record setting night for the Calgary Stampeders as McAllistar became the first player to have three different touchdown scores (rushing, receiving, returning) in a half in CFL history. Adams Jr. made history Friday night as well, as he set the record for most touchdown passes without throwing an interception to start a season. His 18th touchdown pass of the season passes Ricky Ray and Darian Durant who both threw 17 touchdowns before their first picks in 2013.

The Stampeders signal-caller had an efficient evening going 18/27 for 319 yards with three touchdown passes. Jalen Philpot was the top receiver for the 33-year-old quarterback with 128 yards on just four receptions with a touchdown grab, a career night for the Canadian pass-catcher. Erik Brooks brought in the most catches among the Stampeders’ wideouts, with seven receptions for 64 yards on the night as Adams Jr.’s favourite target.

Benjamin Labrosse had a big night in the Red and White secondary, picking up not just his first career interception, but three on the night. The Stamps’ defence came in allowing 35.6 points per game, but managed to hold firm when it counted against a Bombers comeback bid.

Winnipeg won the first matchup this season 30-28 and quarterback Dru Brown came in with a perfect 4-0 record against the Stamps in his CFL career, but four interceptions and an efficient evening from the Stamps offence put an end to that streak. Brown would go 24/40 with 249 yards through the air with one touchdown pass.

Brady Oliveira became the fifth Canadian running back to eclipse 6,000 career rushing yards, as the 28-year-old rumbled for 128 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns Friday night.

Nic Demski danced through defenders to pay dirt after a dazzling one-handed grab to get Winnipeg on the board early. Demski and Ontaria Wilson led the Blue and Gold wideouts with seven receptions each with the receivers registering 76 and 95 yards respectively in the defeat.

RELATED

» Depth Charts: CGY | WPG

» Game Notes: Stampeders at Blue Bombers

» Calgary, Winnipeg by the numbers

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

SCORING PLAYS

Tyreik McAllistar 17-yard rushing touchdown (12:04, Q1) | CGY 7 WPG 0

Mark Vassett 55-yard single (08:08, Q1) | CGY 8 WPG 0

Dru Brown 37-yard touchdown pass to Nic Demski (14:25, Q2) | CGY 8 WPG 7

Vernon Adams Jr. 56-yard touchdown pass to Tyreik McAllistar (10:39, Q2) | CGY 15 WPG 7

Tyreik McAllistar 118-yard missed field goal return touchdown (08:26, Q2) | CGY 22 WPG 7

Brady Oliveira 13-yard rushing touchdown (02:34, Q2) | CGY 22 WPG 14

Jude McAtamney 52-yard field goal (00:48, Q2) | CGY 25 WPG 14

Sergio Castillo 50-yard field goal (00:09, Q2) | CGY 25 WPG 17

Vernon Adams Jr. 69-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Philpot (14:27, Q3) | CGY 32 WPG 17

Sergio Castillo 36-yard field goal (09:52, Q3) | CGY 32 WPG 20

Vernon Adams Jr. seven-yard touchdown pass to Tevin Jones (04:07, Q3) | CGY 39 WPG 20

Brady Oliveira 45-yard rushing touchdown (00:55, Q3) | CGY 39 WPG 27

Sergio Castillo 34-yard field goal (14:01,Q3) | CGY 39 WPG 30

Jude McAtamney 24-yard field goal (10:01, Q4) | CGY 42 WPG 30

Jude McAtamney 23-yard field goal (01:53, Q4) | CGY 45 WPG 30

Dedrick Mills 36-yard touchdown run (01:03, Q4) | CGY 52 WPG 30

NEXT UP

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will stay home in Week 9 as they host the BC Lions at Princess Auto Stadium.

The Calgary Stampeders continue their road trip further east, as they head to the Hammer to take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 9 action. The Stamps won their previous matchup in October of last season with a 37-20 victory at Hamilton Stadium.