Vernon Adams Jr. sets new CFL benchmark for consecutive touchdown passes without an interception

WINNIPEG — Vernon Adams Jr. has set a new benchmark.

With a touchdown pass to Tyreik McAllister in the second quarter of Saturday’s Week 8 matchup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the Calgary Stampeders quarterback extended his season-opening streak to 18 touchdown passes without an interception.

Adams surpassed Ricky Ray and Darian Durant, who both opened the 2013 season with 17 touchdown passes before throwing their first interception.

According to extensive research by CFL stats, the touchdown also extended Adams’ overall streak to 21 consecutive touchdown passes without an interception and established a new all-time high, passing his head coach, Dave Dickenson, who had 20 in 2000.

McAllister also scored a rushing touchdown in the first quarter and a missed field goal return touchdown in the second frame.

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THAT’S THE MOST CONSECUTIVE TD PASSES WITHOUT AN INT IN CFL HISTORY (21)! 🥶 pic.twitter.com/jk37oFGrIY — CFL (@CFL) July 25, 2026