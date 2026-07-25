3 stats that defined Calgary’s week 8 win over Winnipeg

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WINNIPEG — The Calgary Stampeders had a dominant performance with multiple CFL benchmarks reached, a unique hat-trick of touchdowns, and a defensive player with three interceptions.

Benjamin Labrosse registered his first career interception in the first half before adding another two in the second. The Stamps’ defence registered four interceptions in the contest.

Vernon Adams Jr. and Tyreik McAllistar set new CFL benchmarks on Friday evening, with Jalen Philpot and Brady Oliveira also achieving career-highs and milestones on the night.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Calgary Stampeders 52-30 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 8.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Historic evening for Stamps, defeating Bombers

» Calgary, Winnipeg by the numbers

» Brady Oliveira becomes fifth Canadian to reach 6000 career rushing yards

» New CFL touchdown benchmark set by Vernon Adams Jr.

» CFL x World Vision Partnership Hub

» About World Vision Canada

118 – YARD MISSED FIELD GOAL TD RETURN

McAllistar was the star of the show for the Calgary Stampeders offence as he became the first player in CFL history to record three different scoring plays in the first half of a game. The 28-year-old had a rushing, receiving, and return touchdown with the 118-yard missed field goal return highlighting his evening.

20 – STRAIGHT TD PASSES WITHOUT AN INT TO START THE SEASON

Adams Jr. set a new CFL benchmark for most touchdown passes to start a season without an interception, passing legends Ricky Ray and Darian Durant. The 33-year-old signal-caller recorded his 18th-straight touchdown in the second quarter to surpass the previous record of 17. The Stamps’ quarterback would go on to add another two touchdowns on the evening extending the record feat to 20 and counting.

128 – JALEN PHILPOT RECEIVING YARDS

Philpot’s 128 yards receiving set a career-high for the Canadian receiver. The 25-year-old wideout managed to achieve the feat on just four receptions and added a touchdown score on the evening.