3 stats that defined Toronto’s Week 8 win over BC

As the CFL’s Official Charity Partner, World Vision Canada works alongside players, teams, and fans to create meaningful change for children and communities worldwide. From clean water initiatives to education and empowerment programs, the partnership highlights how the rhythms of the game can inspire rhythms of change far beyond the field.

VANCOUVER — The Toronto Argonauts put together a complete performance on Saturday, defeating the BC Lions 26-12 at Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place.

Chad Kelly helped build a first-half lead before exiting with an injury, while Toronto’s defence and special teams made key contributions as the Argos improved to 3-4 on the season.

Without Nathan Rourke in the lineup, the Lions turned to Chase Brice, but the Argos’ defence made life difficult for the first-time starter before Kaidon Salter took over late in the game as BC fell to 1-5.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Toronto Argonauts’ win over the BC Lions in Week 8.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Polk scores twice as Argos down Lions

» Depth Charts: TOR | BC

» Toronto, BC by the numbers

» CFL x World Vision Partnership Hub

» About World Vision Canada

0 – LIONS TOUCHDOWNS

Toronto’s defence made sure the Lions never found their footing offensively.

The Argos’ front was consistently disrupting, forcing six two-and-outs while also coming away with a turnover on downs. They kept the pressure on Brice as he navigated his first CFL start, recording two tackles for a loss and four sacks, including two from Shawn Lemon to move the veteran defensive lineman’s career total to 105, the most among active players.

Keeping an opponent out of the end zone is no easy task in the CFL, and Toronto’s defensive performance set the tone in the victory.

2 – MAKAI POLK TOUCHDOWNS

Makai Polk made the most of his opportunities on Saturday, finding the end zone twice in the victory.

The 24-year-old receiver opened the scoring on the Argos’ first possession before striking again in the second quarter, hauling in a 44-yard touchdown from Kelly to extend Toronto’s advantage. Polk finished with four receptions for a game-high 91 yards, accounting for nearly half of Kelly’s passing total before the quarterback exited with an injury. The performance moved him into the CFL lead with six receiving touchdowns on the season.

Polk’s two majors accounted for the only touchdowns scored in the game, as Toronto’s defence ensured the Lions could never match that production.

4 – BRADY LIDSTER FIELD GOALS

While a doink in the final frame spoiled his perfect debut, making four-of-five field goals — including kicks from 47 and 48 yards — is not a bad way for Brady Lidster to start his CFL career.

After Toronto’s potential game-winning field goal sailed wide in Week 7, the rookie delivered a steady performance in his first opportunity. Lidster accounted for 12 points and helped the Argos steadily build their advantage, with each successful kick keeping the Lions at arm’s length throughout the second half.