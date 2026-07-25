Polk scores twice as Argos down Lions

VANCOUVER — Makai Polk made the most of his four receptions, tallying a game-high 91 yards and two touchdowns to help push the Toronto Argonauts to a 26-12 victory over the BC Lions on Saturday at Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place.

Polk’s pair of first-half scores helped the Argos build a lead it never surrendered. They improved to 3-4, but the win came at a cost as quarterback Chad Kelly left the game after taking a hit in the first half.

Kelly finished 15-of-18 for 197 yards and two touchdowns, while Nick Arbuckle added 134 yards in relief on the same field where he earned MVP honours in the 111th Grey Cup.

The Polk-Kelly connection was working from the Argos’ opening drive, as they quickly linked up for the game’s first touchdown.

BC’s deepest drive of the game came late in the first quarter, leaning on James Butler before Sean Whyte put the Lions on the board with a short field goal. Toronto answered in the second, as Kelly connected with Polk again, this time on a 44-yard deep shot to extend the lead to 17-6.

The Argos had two opportunities to add to their advantage before halftime. On their first attempt, Kelly was shaken up on a scramble and Arbuckle was subsequently brought down by Mathieu Betts for a drive-ending sack. With under a minute remaining, Janarion Grant‘s punt return gave Toronto strong field position, but David Ungerer III was unable to get down in time on a catch near the goal line, allowing the clock to expire before the Argos could use a timeout.

Both defences settled in to open the second half, but Toronto continued to control the game. Chase Brice and the Lions’ offence were held without a first down in three of their first four possessions, while Argos kicker Brady Lidster connected from 24, 47 and 48 yards in his CFL debut. By the midway point of the fourth quarter, Toronto had extended its lead to 26-9.

Down three scores, BC head coach Buck Pierce turned to Kaidon Salter under centre to close out the game. The dual-threat pivot led a pair of strong drives, but Toronto had already built enough separation to secure the victory.

Making his first CFL start in place of Nathan Rourke — who was injured early in BC’s loss to Edmonton in Week 7 — Brice found little room against an Argos group that also capitalized after BC lost starting right tackle Joshua Donovan to injury in the first quarter. He finished with 163 yards, while Salter added 121 as the Lions fell to 1-5.

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SCORING PLAYS

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It’s a quick turnaround for the Lions, who return to action on Thursday, July 30 when they visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The teams will meet twice this season, with the rematch coming in Week 21. Winnipeg has swept the season series in each of the past two years.

The Argonauts, meanwhile, head into a bye before finally making their return to Toronto to host the Calgary Stampeders in their home-opener on Thursday, August 6. Toronto will be looking for a better result after falling 58-36 to Calgary in the Stampede Bowl in Week 5.