REDBLACKS acquire Jevoni Robinson in trade with Tiger-Cats

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have finalized a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, acquiring Global tight end Jevoni Robinson in exchange for a conditional eighth-round 2027 CFL Canadian Draft pick, the team announced on Saturday.

Robinson, 33, has suited up in 34 games over his two seasons in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats (2024-25), posting 33 receptions for 423 yards and five touchdowns. The six-foot-five, 240-pound native of Jamaica was originally selected by the BC Lions in the first round, seventh overall, in the 2023 CFL Global Draft.

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Robinson also spent time in the National Football League with the Houston Texans (2017-18), in the AAF with the San Antonio Commanders (2019) and in the XFL with the St. Louis BattleHawks (2023). Robinson did not play college football; however, he did play basketball at NC State and Barry University before spending one professional season in Italy..

The Ottawa REDBLACKS are on a Week 8 bye and will return to action in Week 9 when they host the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, July 31.