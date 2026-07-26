3 stats that defined Montreal’s Week 8 win over Hamilton

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MONTREAL — In a pad-popping battle to close out Week 8 north of the border, the Montreal Alouettes came out on top from Percival Molson Stadium Sunday night, taking down the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 31-18.

The win marked the fourth straight for the Alouettes, who improved to a 6-1 record, tied for the league-best with the Edmonton Elks. As for the Tiger-Cats, they dropped to 3-4 following their third loss in their last four games.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Alouettes’ win over the Tiger-Cats in Week 8.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Alouettes fend off Tiger-Cats, extend winning streak to four games

» Depth Charts: HAM | MTL

» Montreal, Hamilton by the numbers

» CFL x World Vision Partnership Hub

» About World Vision Canada

156 – TRAVIS THEIS RUSHING YARDS

After a career-high 123 yards along the ground last week, Theis got to rumbling once again in Week 8, setting a new career-high of 156 against Hamilton.

Theis got to it early, as the very first two plays from scrimmage were all him by chunking up Hamilton for 46 yards. Theis also was massive for Montreal at the end, running the game out for the Alouettes and adding a late major to seal the deal.

It marked the fourth game in the last five weeks in which the 25-year-old registered 90 or more yards on the ground, as Theis continues to stack up great performances.

2 – TERRY WILSON TOUCHDOWNS

While Theis’ major capped off the game for the Alouettes, it was Terry Wilson who got into the end zone for Montreal multiple times.

The 28-year-old first-year Alouette plunged into the painted area for a pair of touchdowns in this one, finishing off crucial drives in what was largely a defensive battle. The short-yardage specialist finished the game with seven carries for 10 yards overall.

145 – DEVONTE DEDMON RETURN YARDS

In his debut in an Alouettes uniform, Dedmon, as you would expect, was very impactful in the return game.

The 30-year-old registered 100 kickoff return yards and 45 punt return yards on the Percival Molson Stadium turf, including a shifty return late to help seal the deal.

While Dedmon didn’t break any off for a touchdown like his counterpart Isaiah Wooden, he was one or two missed tackles away multiple times from adding to his six career return touchdowns.