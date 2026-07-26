REDBLACKS sign kicker Lewis Ward, American running back Kevin Harris

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed National kicker Lewis Ward, the team announced Sunday.

Ward played all 18 games last season for the REDBLACKS, converting 35 of 46 field goal attempts (76.1 per cent), including a long of 50 yards. For his career, Ward has played 117 games, posting 300 field goals on 347 attempts (86.5 per cent) with a career long of 56 yards. Most recently, Ward spent time on the practice roster with the Montreal Alouettes.

The University of Ottawa product set a professional football record when he converted 69 consecutive field goals across the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Ward, who was born in the United Kingdom but raised in Kingston, Ontario, has earned various accolades in his career, including CFL Most Outstanding Rookie (2018), Most Outstanding Special Teams Player (2018), and All-CFL and East Division All-CFL (2018).

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The team also announced the signing of American running back Kevin Harris.

Harris played nine games over two seasons in the National Football League with the New England Patriots (2022-23), posting 34 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown, while adding three receptions for 58 yards. Harris, who also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2024), was originally selected by the Patriots in the sixth round, 183rd overall, in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Hinesville, Georgia native played 28 games over three seasons at the University of South Carolina (2019-21), where he posted 358 carries for 1,976 yards and 23 touchdowns. Harris earned first-team All-SEC honours in 2020.