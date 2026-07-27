5 PFF stats that stand out from Week 8

TORONTO — There are several ways to make it into the 5 PFF Stats article.

One way is by making several high-difficulty throws, like Trevor Harris did against Edmonton. Another is by making sure that every time a ball is thrown your way, good things happen for your team, like Benjamin Labrosse did against Winnipeg.

Elsewhere, Justin McInnis made every one of his catches in traffic, and Travis Theis continued to do his best work after contact.

The box score tells only part of the story. With help from Pro Football Focus, here are five numbers that offered a closer look at some of Week 8’s standout performances.

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TREVOR HARRIS | QUARTERBACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 5 BIG-TIME THROWS

Cody Fajardo had a career game, but Trevor Harris led the league with five big-time throws in Week 8, according to PFF. A big-time throw is a pass with excellent ball placement and timing, typically delivered downfield or into a tight window.

Harris finished with 386 passing yards and four touchdowns, putting Saskatchewan in position to win before Vincent Blanchard’s last-second field goal gave Edmonton a 36-34 victory.

BRADY OLIVEIRA | RUNNING BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | 6 RUSHING FIRST DOWNS

Brady Oliveira tied for the league lead with six rushing first downs while also forcing five missed tackles against Calgary, according to PFF. Despite the loss, the Winnipeg native finished with 128 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries.

Oliveira also surpassed 6,000 career rushing yards in the game, becoming only the sixth Canadian in CFL history to reach the milestone.

JUSTIN MCINNIS | RECEIVER | BC LIONS | 6 CONTESTED CATCHES

Every one of Justin McInnis’ six receptions against Toronto came with a defender in position to challenge him, according to PFF. He secured all six contested opportunities for 89 yards, finishing with twice as many contested catches as the next closest receiver in Week 8.

McInnis consistently used his size and frame to win in traffic, giving the Lions a reliable option even when separation was difficult to find in the loss to the Argonauts.

BENJAMIN LABROSSE | DEFENSIVE BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | 0 FIRST DOWNS ALLOWED

ANOTHER INT FOR LABROSSE ‼️ Ben Labrosse hauls in his third interception of the night! 🗓️: Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers LIVE NOW!

📺: TSN, RDS and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/nXVOLRRWzr — CFL (@CFL) July 25, 2026

Benjamin Labrosse’s three interceptions in Calgary’s 52-30 win over Winnipeg naturally drew most of the attention. According to PFF, he was targeted six times and didn’t allow a first down.

Three targets became interceptions, two were completed short of the marker and the other fell incomplete. His only blemish came when he fumbled after one of his interceptions, but it was still a dominant night for the young defensive back.

TRAVIS THEIS | RUNNING BACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 61 RUSHING YARDS AFTER CONTACT

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, IT’S TRAVIS THEIS! The Alouettes find the end zone off the INT to extend their lead. 🗓️: Ticats vs. Alouettes LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/CpJ5LvEN8q — CFL (@CFL) July 27, 2026

Travis Theis gained 61 rushing yards after contact in the win against Hamilton, according to PFF. The bruising tailback continued to provide Montreal with physicality out of the backfield and showed once again how difficult he can be to bring down.

Theis rushed nine times for 156 yards and a touchdown in the Alouettes’ 31-18 win, averaging more than eight yards per carry.