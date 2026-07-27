Elks add National offensive lineman Arvin Hosseini to practice roster

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have added National offensive lineman Arvin Hosseini to the practice roster, the club announced Monday.

In a corresponding move, American linebacker Jadon Pearson has been released.

RELATED

» Alouettes fend off Tiger-Cats, extend winning streak to four games

» Polk scores twice as Argos down Lions

» Historic evening for Stamps, defeating Bombers

» Elks, Blanchard walk it off at Mosaic Stadium

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Hosseini (six-foot-four, 310 pounds) joins the Elks after his July 24 release by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The 22-year-old University of British Columbia product was originally a third-round-pick (21 overall) by the Tiger-Cats in the 2025 CFL Canadian Draft. Hosseini suited up in two games for Hamilton during the 2025 season, making his CFL debut on August 16 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Prior to his CFL experience, the North Vancouver, BC product played in 16 games for the UBC Thunderbirds and was named a Canada West all-star in 2024.