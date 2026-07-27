Lions sign defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Monday the signing of American defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV.

Mauldin (six-foot-four, 257 pounds) last suited up for Calgary in the 2025 Western Semi-Final against the Lions following his mid-season acquisition in a trade with the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

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It was in the nation’s capital where Mauldin established himself as one of the CFL’s top defensive stalwarts, recording 150 defensive tackles, 32 sacks and three forced fumbles in 67 regular season games from 2022-25. A two-time All-CFL defensive lineman and East Division All-CFL selection (2022, 2024), Mauldin collected CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2022 after leading the league with 17 sacks.

He broke into the CFL with Hamilton from 2019-21, suiting up in 17 regular season games with 13 defensive tackles and four sacks. Mauldin capped off his first CFL campaign by suiting up in the 107th Grey Cup against Winnipeg.

Selected in round three (82nd overall) of the NFL Draft by the New York Jets in 2015, Mauldin appeared in 26 games over two seasons with 33 total tackles (20 solo, 13 assisted) and 6.5 sacks.

Mauldin attended Louisville from 2011-14, appearing in 47 games with 120 total tackles (78 solo, 42 assisted), 34 tackles for a loss, 21 sacks and six forced fumbles.

The Lions also announced the signing of American offensive lineman Tyran Walker-Hunt to the practice roster.

The six-foot-seven, 315-pound Virginia native spent all of 2025 on the Lions’ practice squad and remained with the club through week five of this season. Walker-Hunt previously spent 2024 with the Indoor Football League Frisco Fighters, earning a spot on the IFL All-Rookie Team as the Fighters led the league in rushing yards. He played his first pro season with the United Football League San Antonio Brahmas in 2023.