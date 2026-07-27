Overreaction Monday: 5 hot takes from Week 8

Welcome to Overreaction Monday, where we look back on the previous week’s action and root out some angles that could be prone to hot takes that might be a tad over the top. Either from fans and the media in general or, maybe just specifically me.

Then, I’ll render a verdict as to whether I think it’s an “overreaction,” a “fair” assessment, or if it’s “too soon to tell.”

This week, concern for the “Adventures R Us” squad, the MOP discussion gets another nominee, and for one team, QB2 ain’t a reason for big-time concern.

RELATED

» Alouettes fend off Tiger-Cats, extend winning streak to four

» Makai Polk scores twice as Argonauts defeat Lions

» Stamps defeat Bombers in record-setting Friday night

» Blanchard’s 57-yard walk-off field goal lifts Elks over Riders

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally

THEY’RE NOT ALL MASTERPIECES

The Montreal Alouettes could barely keep a pesky Hamilton Tiger-Cats team at bay on Sunday night, even giving up the lead in the fourth quarter before surging ahead for good with turnovers and a late field goal and touchdown.

A number of their victories have been like that this season, with stretches of domination giving way to an opponent’s rally.

“Sure, the Als are 6-1, but they keep having to hang on or scramble at the end of games. That’s troublesome.”

THE VERDICT: Overreaction.

Just win, baby.

PUT HIM IN THE CONVO

Edmonton quarterback Cody Fajardo enjoyed a career night, statistically speaking, when he passed for 510 yards and four touchdowns, leaving his night’s work with a 158.3 efficiency rating in the Elks’ 36-34 win over Saskatchewan.

“Fajardo is now squarely in the MOP picture.”

THE VERDICT: Fair.

It’s not just his play in Edmonton’s biggest victory of the year so far. Fajardo had come into that game in third spot on the passing yardage list and he is still in that position now — only closer to the top — with a total of 2,291.

He’d already been having a very good season, even if it had been overshadowed by the glitzy exploits of his teammate, running back Justin Rankin.

A big, huge performance in a crucial, measuring stick game earns the 34-year-old quarterback a spot in the George Reed Most Outstanding Player Award conversation.

THE LEAGUE’S MOST LETHAL ATTACKER

Calgary’s Tyreik McAllister pulled off an incredible feat in his team’s 52-30 victory in Winnipeg.

A rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown and a missed field goal return (118 yards) touchdown.

It was an incredible performance by a player that the Stampeders brought in to provide their engine with a blast of booster fuel.

“That guy’s the most dangerous man in the CFL.”

THE VERDICT: Fair.

It’d be an overreaction if that statement was made based on one game, even if that game was marked with three TDs and 318 combined yards.

But, really, we’ve seen this film before, with McAllister adding 2,046 all-purpose yards to the Hamilton Ticats’ ball-moving prowess during the 2023 season, prior to him missing two years of CFL football for opportunities in the U.S.

That year, McAllister was a force on kick returns — his main calling card — but also a danger whenever the Ticats deployed him on offence, where he caught 27 passes for 364 yards (13.5 yard average) and two touchdowns, rushing for 52 yards on 13 lugs.

So far in 2026, McAllister continues to churn up a lot of whitewater on returns (1,137 yards), with a punt return major as well as two missed field goal return touchdowns.

On offence, the numbers are good on — so far — limited opportunities (37 yards on just four rushes, and 81 yards on just four receptions).

Prior to his big game against Winnipeg, McAllister hadn’t been targeted on a pass attempt since Week 4 and hadn’t rushed since Week 3.

It is probable that the Stampeders have merely scratched the surface with what’s possible with McAllister on offence.

More to come, I think.

THEY’RE IN TOUGH WITHOUT THEIR SLINGER

Toronto quarterback Chad Kelly was having another good night of firing footballs all over the yard on Saturday, throwing two touchdown passes and accruing 197 yards prior to being knocked out of the game with an injury, prior to the end of the first half.

He’d helped stake his team to a lead they would not relinquish, in a 26-12 win against the BC Lions.

With a bye week coming, we might not get word on Kelly’s status for a while, and whether he’ll be out short or long term.

“The Argos will run aground without Kelly at QB.”

THE VERDICT: Overreaction.

When you lose your starting quarterback — one who’s been tearing up the air over the first third of the season — it could be really easy to get glum about your team’s prospects going forward.

After all, there’s a reason starters are starters.

But if the Argos are without Kelly for a stretch, we’d be well-advised that Nick Arbuckle is a recent Grey Cup MVP (2024) and was getting some East Division MOP consideration last season (4,370 passing yards in 15 games) before his year was shut down due to injury.

The guy can row a bit.

THE EXPRESS IS DERAILED

For a second straight game, Edmonton running back Justin Rankin was held in check by the opposition, held to a paltry 39 yards on 12 carries by the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

As well, the Riders limited the dual threat back to 27 yards on three receptions.

“They’ve figured out Rankin. Party’s over.”

THE VERDICT: Overreaction.

For certain the BC Lions gave a class in limiting Rankin’s rushing, holding him to 28 yards on 14 carries in two games (Week 5 and Week 7).

And now, the Roughriders show up to keep Rankin largely in check in Week 8.

That’s frustrating for Rankin and the Elks, no doubt.

But he’s demonstrably one of the best players in the CFL and it’d be foolish to think he won’t rise again.

If Cody Fajardo keeps the air attack on a brisk pace — a pretty good bet — adjusting defences will be forced to leave some space, again, for

Rankin.

He only needs a little.