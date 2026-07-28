AMSOIL Power Rankings: A clear top four emerges, but who’s No. 1?

TORONTO — Week 8 delivered record-setting performances, dramatic finishes and plenty of offence across the CFL.

Cody Fajardo threw for a career-high 510 yards before Vincent Blanchard walked it off for Edmonton, Vernon Adams Jr. and Tyreik McAllister set new benchmarks in Calgary’s win over Winnipeg and Montreal remained atop the standings with its fourth straight victory.

Despite all the fireworks, the order remains unchanged as teams prepare for the next stretch of the season.

Here’s how the voters stacked all nine teams heading into Week 9 in the latest edition of the AMSOIL Power Rankings.

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1. Montreal Alouettes

Last week: 1

Last game: 31-18 win over Hamilton

Next game: at Ottawa, July 31

Worth noting: The Alouettes continue to find different paths to victory. Davis Alexander’s record-setting, interception-free streak ended at 356 pass attempts and Montreal trailed entering the fourth quarter, but the defence shut out Hamilton over the final 15 minutes while Travis Theis helped carry the offence with a career-high 156 rushing yards. The Als have now won four straight and sit at 6-1, tied with Edmonton for the league’s best record. They’ll look to maintain their hold on the top spot when they make the short trip to Ottawa in Week 9.

2. Edmonton Elks

Last week: 2

Last game: 36-34 win over Saskatchewan

Next game: vs. Saskatchewan, August 1

Worth noting: With a career performance from Cody Fajardo and a 57-yard field goal from Vincent Blanchard, the Elks left Regina with their sixth victory of the season. Fajardo threw for a career-high 510 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, becoming only the fourth player in CFL history to combine 500-plus passing yards, four-plus touchdown passes and no picks in a game Edmonton has now won three straight and will try to complete the home-and-home sweep when Saskatchewan visits Commonwealth Stadium.

3. Saskatchewan Roughriders

Last week: 3

Last game: 36-34 loss to Edmonton

Next game: at Edmonton, August 1

Worth noting: Saskatchewan came within one kick of knocking off one of the league’s hottest teams. Trevor Harris threw for 386 yards and four touchdowns, while Kian Schaffer-Baker led an explosive receiving corps with 185 yards and a score. The Riders also limited Justin Rankin to only 39 rushing yards, but surrendered 510 through the air and couldn’t stop Edmonton’s final drive. Saskatchewan remains firmly among the league’s top teams and now gets an immediate opportunity to answer back in the second half of the home-and-home.

4. Calgary Stampeders

Last week: 4

Last game: 52-30 win over Winnipeg

Next game: at Hamilton, August 1

Worth noting: Calgary responded to consecutive losses with perhaps its most impressive performance of the season. Tyreik McAllister became the first player in CFL history to score rushing, receiving and return touchdowns in the same half, while Vernon Adams Jr. set a pair of benchmarks. Benjamin Labrosse added three of Calgary’s four interceptions as the Stamps poured 52 points on the board at Princess Auto Stadium. They’ll now try to carry that complete performance into Hamilton in Week 9.

5. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Last week: 5

Last game: 52-30 loss to Calgary

Next game: vs BC, July 30

Worth noting: Winnipeg’s three-game winning streak ended abruptly as Calgary generated big plays in all three phases. Dru Brown threw four interceptions, including three to Labrosse, and the Bombers were unable to complete another second-half comeback. There were positives on the ground, as Brady Oliveira rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns while becoming the fifth Canadian running back to surpass 6,000 career rushing yards. Winnipeg now faces a quick turnaround before welcoming the Lions to Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday.

6. Toronto Argonauts

Last week: 6

Last game: 26-12 win over BC

Next game: vs. Calgary, August 6

Worth noting: The Argonauts controlled their matchup with BC from the opening drive, with Chad Kelly connecting with Makai Polk for two first-half touchdowns before Nick Arbuckle took over for an injured Kelly and helped guide the offence the rest of the way. Toronto’s defence kept the Lions out of the end zone and Brady Lidster converted all four of his field goal attempts in his CFL debut. The concern is Kelly’s status after he left the game in the first half with an injury. According to TSN’s Dave Naylor, Kelly will undergo further testing during the bye week but isn’t expected to miss any time. The Argos enter their bye at 3-4 before returning to BMO Field for their home opener in Week 10.

7. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Last week: 7

Last game: 31-18 loss to Montreal

Next game: vs. Calgary, August 1

Worth noting: The Tiger-Cats took an 18-17 lead into the fourth quarter in Montreal but couldn’t finish the upset, going scoreless over the final 15 minutes. Isaiah Wooden provided an early spark with a 100-yard punt return touchdown, while Tre Ford connected with Kenny Lawler for Hamilton’s only offensive major. The defence forced multiple turnovers and ended Davis Alexander’s record interception-free streak, but the offence was held to just 228 net yards. Hamilton returns home looking to rebound against a Calgary team coming off a 52-point performance.

8. BC Lions

Last week: 8

Last game: 26-12 loss to Toronto

Next game: at Winnipeg, July 30

Worth noting: The Lions are reportedly expected to turn to Kaidon Salter at quarterback after being held out of the end zone in their fifth straight loss. Salter provided a spark in relief of Chase Brice against Toronto, completing nine of 15 passes for 121 yards while leading two promising fourth-quarter drives. With Nathan Rourke still sidelined, the dual-threat pivot could now get his first CFL start as BC looks to reignite its offence on a short week in Winnipeg.

9. Ottawa REDBLACKS

Last week: 9

Last game: 36-34 loss to Winnipeg

Next game: vs. Montreal, July 31

Worth noting: Ottawa had a chance to regroup during its Week 8 bye after suffering a heartbreaking overtime loss to Winnipeg. The REDBLACKS showed encouraging signs in that game, building a 17-point fourth-quarter lead before watching the Bombers storm back, but they remain the CFL’s only winless team. Their first opportunity following the break comes against the top-ranked Alouettes, who arrive in the nation’s capital riding a four-game winning streak.