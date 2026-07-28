Fajardo, McAllister, Theis named Week 8 Players of the Week

TORONTO — Cody Fajardo, Tyreik McAllister and Travis Theis have been named Week 8 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.

The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.

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2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK – IN REVIEW