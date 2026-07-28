Fajardo, McAllister, Theis named Week 8 Players of the Week

TORONTO — Cody Fajardo, Tyreik McAllister and Travis Theis have been named Week 8 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.
The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.
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- CODY FAJARDO | QB | EDMONTON ELKS | EDM 36 – SSK 34
- 25-of-32 (78.1 per cent)
- Career-high 510 passing yards; first game with 500+ and third game with 400+
- Career-high four passing touchdowns; third game with four total touchdowns
- Four 30-yard+ completions, including an 81-yard touchdown pass to Austin Mack in the fourth quarter
- Perfect 158.3 efficiency rating
- TYREIK McALLISTER | RB | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | CGY 52 – WPG 30
- TRAVIS THEIS | RB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | MTL 31 – HAM 18
- 19 rushes to tie a career-high; all three 19-rush performances in this season
- Career-high 156 yards (average of 8.2); second consecutive 100+ rushing yard game
- Five rushes of 10+ yards, including three of 20+ yards
- One eight-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter; fifth of the season and fifth straight game with a major
- Second consecutive Player of the Week honour (W7)
2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK – IN REVIEW
- W1 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Robert Kennedy III (MTL) | Jake Ceresna (WPG)
- W2 | Trevor Harris (SSK) | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL)
- W3 | Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM) | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Kevin Mital (TOR)
- W4 | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL) | Chad Kelly (TOR)
- W5 | Vernon Adams Jr. (CGY) | KeeSean Johnson (SSK) | James Butler (BC)
- W6 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Dru Brown (WPG)
- W7 | Davis Alexander (MTL) | Travis Theis (MTL) |Dedrick Mills (CGY)
- W8 | Cody Fajardo (EDM) | Tyreik McAllister (CGY) | Travis Theis (MTL)