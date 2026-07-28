Jim Evenson, Frank Ivy round out CFHOF Class of 2026

TORONTO — The legends of yesteryear will receive their due with the posthumous inductions of Jim Evenson and Frank “Pop” Ivy into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame (CFHOF) and Museum in September.

The pair are the final members of the Class of 2026, joining the previously announced Brandon Banks, Sean Millington, Charleston Hughes and Calvin Tiggle. Tickets to the Induction Ceremony on the evening of September 17 are on sale now.

“Jim and Pop add to a distinguished class of gentlemen who each had a tremendous impact on our game. The heart they showed on the field, the leadership they displayed on the sidelines, and their legacies as champions – these will live on through the Hall of Fame, much like it has in all who saw them and were inspired by them,” said CFHOF Executive Director Eric Noivo.

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» Charleston Hughes to be inducted into CFHOF and Museum’s 2026 class

» Brandon Banks to be inducted into CFHOF and Museum’s 2026 class

» Sean Millington to be inducted into CFHOF and Museum’s 2026 class

» Calvin Tiggle to be inducted into CFHOF and Museum’s 2026 class

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A standout from the University of Oregon, Evenson reached the century mark in games-played over seven seasons (1968-74) with BC and Ottawa. He recorded four 1,000‑yard rushing campaigns, posting 19 games with 100+ yards. When Evenson retired in 1974, he ranked sixth in career rushing yards (7,060) and he still sits No. 13 all-time. He led the league in rushing in 1971 (1,237 yards) and he finished his career with 8,207 yards from scrimmage.

Evenson was named All-CFL on two occasions and Divisional All-CFL on five. He was instrumental in his lone Grey Cup appearance, leading the game in rushing and scoring the deciding touchdown as Ottawa defeated Edmonton in the 61st Grey Cup in 1973.

Following six years as an assistant with his alma mater, the University of Oklahoma, Ivy was named Head Coach of Edmonton prior to the 1954 season. He guided the team to an 11-5 mark in his first year and across four seasons, he compiled a 50-14 regular season record for a .781 winning percentage – the highest in league history. He is one of three head coaches with at least 10 victories in every season at the helm, and his 14 consecutive regular season wins across 1954-55 is tied for the second longest streak in CFL history.

Edmonton finished first in the Western Interprovincial Football Union in each of Ivy’s seasons; he is one of five head coaches to accomplish the feat in at least four consecutive campaigns. He led the team to a Grey Cup victory in his debut season – Edmonton’s first-ever championship and the first of three consecutive titles.

The Class of 2026 will be feted on the eve of the annual Hall of Fame Game with the Alouettes visiting the hometown Tiger-Cats on Friday, September 18. Tickets are available here.

The Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Museum, located on the fourth floor of Hamilton Stadium, operates as a non-profit registered charity. Since 1963, it has been home to more than 80,000 Canadian football artifacts, ranging from equipment and trophies to photos and videos, spanning the rich history of the game.

CLASS OF 2026

Brandon Banks

Sean Millington

Charleston Hughes

Calvin Tiggle

Jim Evenson

Frank “Pop” Ivy

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