Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 9 picks

TORONTO — Last week proved that in the CFL, anyone can win, even when they are the underdog in the CFL.ca writer pick graphic.

All of the writers picked the Saskatchewan Roughriders to defeat the Edmonton Elks in Week 8. But when the final whistle blew, it was Cody Fajardo and his Elks that earned the two points in the standings.

With the rematch between these two teams getting underway on Saturday night, will the writers go with an Edmonton sweep or will they all stick with their Saskatchewan hunches?

And what do they think about the other matchups in Week 9?

Let’s find out.

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BC AT WINNIPEG

Thursday, July 30

8:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

BC dropped to 1-5 after their loss at home to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday night. Both Chase Brice and Kaidon Salter saw time behind centre for the Lions in Week 8, with Brice starting the game and Salter coming in to take over later in the contest. According to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, Salter is expected to start this week. Dru Brown started his third game for the Bombers in place of the injured Zach Collaros, and while he did throw a touchdown pass in the loss, he also threw four interceptions. Will Winnipeg be able to bounce back at Princess Auto Stadium, where they are 1-3 on the season, or can BC snap their losing stretch? All of the writers are going with the home team.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Winnipeg

MONTREAL AT OTTAWA

Friday, July 31

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

The Ottawa REDBLACKS are still searching for their first win of the season and return from a Week 8 bye ready to welcome the Alouettes to town. Davis Alexander and his Als have won their last four contests and are hoping to ride the momentum to the nation’s capital on Friday night. Will Ottawa get their first win of the season in Week 9? Or will the red hot Als be too much for them to handle? All of the pick makers are siding with Montreal.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Montreal

CALGARY AT HAMILTON

Saturday, August 1

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CTV/CFL+

Hamilton hung in there with the now 6-1 Montreal Alouettes in Week 8, keeping things close until the Als pulled away in the fourth quarter, showing they are still competitive even without Bo Levi Mitchell. Tre Ford is 1-1 in his starts since taking over the reins at QB for the Tiger-Cats and now he and his Tabbies welcome the Stampeders to town for some Saturday afternoon football. Vernon Adams Jr. is still the only quarterback in the CFL that has yet to throw an interception, but the pivot isn’t the only player Hamilton will need to account for. Tyreik McAllister was a scoring machine last week, finding the end zone three times (rushing, receiving and missed field goal return) in the first half. Most of the experts are rolling with Adams Jr. and McAllister winning their second-straight contest. Everyone is taking the visitors.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Calgary

SASKATCHEWAN AT EDMONTON

Saturday, August 1

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Week 8’s matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Elks was arguably the best game of the 2026 season so far (and there have been plenty of really good games this year). Cody Fajardo led his Elks to victory, throwing for a career-best 510 yards and four touchdowns in Edmonton’s sixth win of the season. Trevor Harris put up great numbers himself in that one, throwing for 386 yards, four touchdown passes and an interception in the loss. Harris and co. won’t have to wait long to seek revenge on just the second team this season that has beaten them with the second half of the home-and-home capping Week 9 in the CFL. Who gets the W this week? Everyone but Kristina and Vicki think it will be the visitors.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Saskatchewan