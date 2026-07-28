Stamps release two, including offensive lineman Tomas Jack-Kurdyla; sign one

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have released National offensive lineman Tomas Jack-Kurdyla and National receiver Vyshonne Janusas, the team announced on Tuesday.

Jack-Kurdyla suited up twice this season and spent five games on the reserve roster. He made nine appearances for the Stamps in 2025 after spending four years with Edmonton.

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Ashmore played four seasons (2020-23) at Vanderbilt and made 37 starts in 40 games. As a senior, he started all 12 games at right tackle and served as a team captain. Ashmore played exclusively at right guard in his junior year and did not allow a sack while being flagged on just three occasions. He also played right tackle as a sophomore and allowed just four sacks over 773 snaps.

Janusas started the first two games this season before being placed on the practice roster. He was selected in the fifth round (38th overall) of the 2025 CFL Canadian Draft and made four receptions for 18 yards in 12 career outings.

The Stampeders also announced they have signed American offensive lineman Brad Ashmore.

Ashmore attended rookie mini-camp with the National Football League’s Miami Dolphins in 2024 before signing with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the United Football League. He started 35 times in 39 games across the 2025 and 2026 seasons.