Start vs. Sit: 2 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 9

Entering Week 9, only Calgary (Vernon Adams Jr.), Edmonton (Cody Fajardo), Montreal (Davis Alexander), Ottawa (Jake Maier), and Saskatchewan (Trevor Harris) have avoided the injury bug at pivot.

Stability at the position speaks volumes towards fantasy success, and our weekly lid-lifter displays the domino effect a dependable quarterback has both in CFL Weekly Fantasy and CFL Fantasy presented by theScoreBet.

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TRAVIS THEIS | RUNNING BACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Travis Theis has five straight games with a touchdown and four games of at least 100 yards from scrimmage. There may not be a more complete back not named Justin Rankin than Theis, who comes into Week 9 averaging 6.3 yards per carry while ripping off a combined 21 rushes of at least 10 yards.

Theis is a perfect complement for quarterback Davis Alexander. His numbers as a receiver may not be lofty, but his value as an extra target for Montreal’s passing game has only enhanced the potency of the Alouettes’ offence. If he’s not in your lineup, there’s not much more than we can tell you.

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KAIDON SALTER | QUARTERBACK | BC LIONS

Kaidon Salter gave the Lions’ passing game a hint of life in the Week 8 loss to the Argos, averaging 8.1 yards per attempt on his 15 passes. BC is reportedly entrusting him as the Week 9 start against the Blue Bombers. There is a chance his downfield-throwing skills could bring a spark to an offence that has managed a league-low seven passing majors, but don’t get too giddy about Salter’s upside. The Lions have just nine completions of more than 30 yards and haven’t been their usual explosive selves in 2026.

CFL WEEKLY FANTASY

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KIAN SCHAFFER-BAKER | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

In his past five games, Kian Schaffer-Baker is averaging 25.94 Fantasy Points with three games of at least 100 receiving yards and four majors. As long as Harris is under centre, the Roughriders’ passing game will remain elite with Schaffer-Baker, KeeSean Johnson and Samuel Emilus at the forefront of Saskatchewan’s vertical attack.

The offence leads the league with a 72 percent completion rate, and with the way the Roughriders can stretch the field, fantasy users can’t go wrong with any choice they’d want to utilize the CFL’s third-best offence. Right now, adding KSB is a winning play.

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JAMES BUTLER | RUNNING BACK | BC LIONS

With Nathan Rourke sidelined, the mindset would have been a heavy dose of James Butler to offset not having the services of one of the game’s premier playmakers. Instead, Butler has been unable to put the offence on his broad shoulders, with just a 31.2 FP effort against the Elks in Week 5 proving to be the exception.

A foot injury has also kept Butler from being a full participant in practice this week, and the Lions have used a lot of him and Zander Horvath in combination. The result has seen Horvath generate a career-best five touchdowns while Butler has scored four majors and recorded 10 carries of at least 10 years. BC is eighth in the league in rushing yards per game coming into Thursday’s game against Winnipeg, and while Butler and Horvath have shown a knack for finding the end zone, starting Butler is a high-risk gamble.