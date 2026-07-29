3 keys to victory for BC, Winnipeg in Week 9

WINNIPEG — The BC Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers meet for the first time this season when they kickoff Week 9 on Thursday night.

BC is eyeing their first road victory of the campaign.

Winnipeg is looking to get back on track following a 52-30 loss to Calgary last week.

Here’s three keys to victory for each team ahead of Thursday’s 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN/RDS in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

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BC LIONS

1. KEEP IT SIMPLE UNDER CENTRE

For the second straight week, the Lions will have a quarterback making his first Canadian Football League start when Kaidon Salter leads the offence onto the field on Thursday. The rookie held his own in his first game against Toronto last week, completing nine of 15 passes for 121 yards in relief of Chase Brice. Simple reads and easy completions early in the game would go a long way in helping him settle in.

2. KEON HATCHER SR. AND JUSTIN MCINNIS

Two receivers who can help make life easier on their rookie quarterback are Keon Hatcher Sr. and Justin McInnis. The team’s top wideouts have combined for 858 yards and bring a wealth of experience against the Bombers secondary. With the team also missing running back James Butler, who’s out with a foot injury, even more pressure is on the stars.

3. TIGHTEN UP DOWNFIELD

BC has allowed 17 passing touchdowns in six games and have picked off just three passes. It’s going to take a collective effort from defensive backs C.J. Coldon, Josh Hagerty and Ronald Kent Jr. to close space on Ontaria Wilson, Nic Demski and company.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. SHORT MEMORY

The pocket once again belongs to Dru Brown this week as Zach Collaros continues his recovery from an injury. After a four interception game against the Stamps, Brown has to find a way to stay aggressive while taking better care of the football.

2. UNSATISFIED SECONDARY

The Bombers secondary has taken pride in limiting the opposition’s yardage through the air, sitting near the top of the league in passing yards against all season. The unit, led by veteran defensive backs Evan Holm and Deatrick Nichols, will be eager to hit the field in search of a bounce back effort after giving up three passing touchdowns to Vernon Adams Jr.

3. KEEP FEEDING BRADY OLIVEIRA

A little boost of confidence can do wonders, even for the game’s best. Running back Brady Oliveira rushed for a season-high 128 yards and two touchdowns against Calgary and should be given the ball with consistency to take the pressure of his pivot. The yards won’t come easy, however, as the Lions defence has been elite in stopping the run. As a front, they’re holding opposing rushers to 54.8 yards per game.

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