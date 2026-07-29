4 CFL Weekly Fantasy Sleepers you need in your lineup in Week 9

The midway point of the regular season moves closer, so expect Week 9 to deliver a sleeper or two for CFL Weekly Fantasy players seeking to endure a combination of injuries and sudden slides of production.

CFL WEEKLY FANTASY

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BRENDAN O’LEARY-ORANGE | RECEIVER | EDMONTON ELKS

He’s pulled in 81.8 percent of his target share (18 of 22) and scored his first major of the 2026 season in last week’s win over Saskatchewan. Brendan O’Leary-Orange has scored double-digit fantasy totals in two of his last three games and enters the week with a modest $7,200 salary that makes him fantasy-friendly.

Coming into Week 9, O’Leary-Orange is behind Justin Rankin, Austin Mack, Kaion Julien-Grant, and TJ Luther in the Elks’ pecking order at receiver. As evidenced by last week’s explosive numbers, Cody Fajardo can get the ball downfield to any of his targets, yet another reason why O’Leary-Orange’s under-the-radar play opens the door for considerable upside.

QUALI CONLEY | RUNNING BACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Riders lead back AJ Ouellette did not practice on Tuesday, leaving the Roughriders with the prospect of giving Quali Conley his first offensive snaps since Week 5. Conley made consecutive starts for the defending Grey Cup champs, scoring a combined 21.4 Fantasy Points and a touchdown on 124 yards from scrimmage.

He comes in averaging 5.4 yards per carry and could also see himself sharing touches with Thomas Bertrand-Hudon, yet it feels like if Conley is atop the depth chart on Friday, he won’t be there as part of a timeshare.

TRE FORD | QUARTERBACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Tre Ford held his own against the Alouettes in Week 8, scoring 10.4 Fantasy Points versus one of the league’s best defences. There’s some upside to work with in Week 9 as the Ticats face a Stampeders defence that has allowed a CFL-high 29 offensive majors and 435.1 offensive yards. As Ford gets settled in Hamilton, there may not be many weeks where he’s a top option for CFL Weekly Fantasy, yet this week makes an exception to the rule.

Whoever has the ball at the end of the game is responsible for ending what should be a wildly entertaining game. This feels like Ford hitting his high-water mark this season.

NICK MARDNER | RECEIVER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Nick Mardner has been a full participant in practice this week, witch could indicate a return to action after missing the entire 2025 regular season with a lower-body injury.

Whenever he’s back, the second overall pick of the 2024 CFL Canadian Draft will add a downfield presence to a REDBLACKS receiving game that has lacked a consistent big-play element.

Time will work against Mardner, but he could use the remainder of the season as a springboard toward bigger things in 2027 and beyond.