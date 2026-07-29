4 storylines to watch in Week 9

Just when I think games can’t get more exciting in the CFL, they do.

There have been thrilling finishes, record-breaking and career-high performances (I see you Tyreik McAllister and Cody Fajardo), and back-and-forth contests that had all CFL fans on the edge of their seats.

As we head into Week 9, one can only assume we’ll see more of that this week.

From a rookie QB getting his first start in a hostile environment, to a rematch of one of the best games of the season on Saturday night, here are four storylines to watch this week.

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KAIDON SALTER IS THE GUY

BC at Winnipeg | Thursday, July 30 | 8:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

It appears that it will be Kaidon Salter getting the start for the BC Lions this week when they head to Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers.

Nathan Rourke was injured in Week 7’s contest against the Edmonton Elks and hasn’t returned yet. Chase Brice took over in Week 7 for the majority of the game after Rourke was injured on the first offensive series, and he started last week’s game against Toronto. Looking for a spark, Salter went in the game late against the Argos and completed nine of 15 passes for 121 yards.

This week’s game will be a tough environment for the rookie quarterback to get his first start, with the rowdy crowd always ready to get loud and make things difficult for opposing offences. Winnipeg’s defence gives up the second-least passing yards per contest (288.0) and will be a challenge for Salter if he looks to air things out to his receivers in Keon Hatcher Sr. and Justin McInnis. As the Lions hope to make up ground in the tough West Division, will Salter be able to lead his team to their second win of the season?

There appears to be some good news on the Rourke front as well. According to a report from Farhan Lalji, Rourke was at practice earlier this week, not in uniform but throwing. Lalji reported that the Canadian pivot looked like he is tracking to play next week.

WILL OTTAWA GET THEIR FIRST WIN?

Montreal at Ottawa | Friday, July 31 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Eight weeks of the CFL season have passed us by and the Ottawa REDBLACKS are still searching for win No. 1. They’ve had promising moments where it looked like they were going to get the monkey off their backs, but were unable to find the win column.

Things almost went their way two weeks ago against Winnipeg before losing a heartbreaker in overtime. They can take positives from that game, especially Jake Maier‘s performance after he connected on 20 of 30 passes for 344 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Ryan Dinwiddie’s REDBLACKS are returning from a Week 8 bye well-rested and will want to take advantage of a Montreal team coming to town on a short week.

Will this be the week that Ottawa finds their first victory?

WHICH 3-4 TEAM IMPROVES TO .500?

Calgary at Hamilton | Saturday, August 1 | 3:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CTV/CFL+

Both the Calgary Stampeders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats sit at 3-4 on the season and each will be looking to move to .500 this weekend.

Despite both clubs only losing to the same three teams (Edmonton, Saskatchewan and Montreal), their identities are quite different. Calgary is the league’s highest scoring team, putting up 39.7 points per game. Hamilton has one of the top-ranked defences in points allowed, sitting second with 27.1 points per game. That is setting up for quite the chess match at Hamilton Stadium.

Vernon Adams Jr. has been playing some of the best football of his career, setting a new benchmark for most touchdown passes without throwing an interception (20). Hamilton has hauled in five interceptions so far in 2026 and will be hoping they can stop Adams Jr.’s streak in its tracks.

Adams Jr. can use his legs to extend plays, as can Hamilton’s quarterback Tre Ford. Which of these two mobile quarterbacks will lead their respective teams to a win?

HEAVYWEIGHT REMATCH ON DECK

Saskatchewan at Edmonton | Saturday, August 1 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

If you found yourself saying, “wow, I need more of that” after last week’s Saskatchewan and Edmonton game, I have some great news.

You’ll get to watch them battle again this weekend.

The final game of Week 9 features the second half of a home-and-home between the Elks and Riders, setting up for what should be must-see TV. We saw excellent quarterback play in Regina last week from both Cody Fajardo and Trevor Harris. Fajardo threw for a career-high 510 yards and four touchdown passes, while Harris threw for 386 yards, four touchdown passes of his own, and an interception.

Fajardo and the Elks won thanks to a clutch late-game drive from the quarterback that included two third down conversions that set up Vincent Blanchard’s game-winning, 57-yard field goal. Austin Mack was the game’s leading receiver, hauling in 173 yards and two touchdowns. What does he have in store for us this week?

It’s hard to win back-to-back games against the same opponent in the CFL, but Edmonton will be looking to make the sweep at home, while the Riders are hoping they can even out the season series.

Talk about drama.