5 stats to help you win CFL Fantasy in Week 9

Welcome to Week 9 of CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet!

Last week we gave you five stats to keep an eye on and four of them ended up pointing you in the right direction. Sergio Castillo kept kicking lots, you still can’t run on the Lions, Stamps games remained high scoring, and Travis Theis kept getting plenty of work.

The one that went the other way, however, did so in emphatic fashion. Avoiding the likes of Edmonton’s Cody Fajardo, Austin Mack, and T.J. Luther against the Riders and their number one pass defence? Yeah…sorry about that one. Sometimes you just have to tip your hat to spectacular performances even if the thinking was sound.

Four of five ain’t bad, though.

Now let’s look at five more stats that might help guide your roster decisions for Week 9.

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SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AND EDMONTON ELKS’ DEFENCES

24.4 AND 26.2 OFFENSIVE POINTS AGAINST PER GAME

After an epic shootout last week, we get a return engagement between the Elks and Riders, this time at Commonwealth Stadium in the Alberta capital. And after combining for 70 points in Edmonton’s walk-off win, the intrigue is high about what type of game we get in the rematch.

Knowing full well what happened last week, I really am anticipating a much lower scoring contest Saturday night. Edmonton is allowing the fewest offensive points per game entering Week 9, while Saskatchewan has been almost as stingy sitting third.

I’m not suggesting you should avoid big names on either side. Instead, knowing the offensive fireworks of last week goes against the DNA of both teams this season is good context to have when making lineup decisions.

LARRY ROUNTREE III | RUNNING BACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

5.5 PASSING TARGETS PER GAME OVER LAST FOUR GAMES

The Ticats have involved Larry Rountree III in the passing game far more extensively since Bo Levi Mitchell went down with an ankle injury in Week 5. Rountree III has value as a traditional running back for sure, but his 22 combined passing targets and 17 receptions over the last four games stands out as an important value add.

In a full points-per-reception league, a tailback averaging more than five targets and four receptions per game over a four-game span can’t be ignored. Furthermore, Hamilton’s opponent has been vulnerable at times in the passing game; the Stamps are averaging 36.6 pass attempts against per game and 25.1 receptions against per game.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS’ DEFENCE

123.2 RUSHING YARDS AGAINST PER GAME

Montreal’s Travis Theis is already a must-start in almost every situation, so I’m not going to pretend to be Sherlock Holmes and uncover that secret. But I will say owners of Theis should be especially emphatic about dressing him in Week 9.

Coming off another stellar game, Theis is facing an Ottawa defence that has struggled defending opposing rushing attacks. The REDBLACKS are averaging 123.2 rushing yards against per game and 23.7 rushing attempts against per game, while averaging 5.2 yards against per carry.

DRU BROWN | QUARTERBACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

38.0 PASS ATTEMPTS PER GAME

Brown ➡️ Wilson A 33-yard dime moves the chains for the Bombers! 🗓️: Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers LIVE NOW!

📺: TSN, RDS and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/I5Y7h6s44M — CFL (@CFL) July 25, 2026

With some of the quarterback injuries in 2026, you may have found yourself in a spot where streaming at the position has been a necessity. And despite a rough Week 8 outing against the Stampeders, Dru Brown has been a solid streaming option since taking over for the injured Zach Collaros.

More than anything, the Blue Bombers have let Brown throw the ball. He’s hit 40 or more passing attempts in Winnipeg’s last two outings, while his overall average in three starts is an even 38. Knowing how much Brown is throwing the ball right now, I’m not expecting his average of 301.7 passing yards per game to meaningfully drop.

DAMONTE COXIE | RECEIVER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

9.0 TARGETS PER GAME OVER LAST FOUR GAMES

Coxie keeps it in for a huge first down! 🗓️: Argonauts vs. Tiger-Cats LIVE NOW

📺: TSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/qEtD2CANsg — CFL (@CFL) July 19, 2026

The league’s most prolific passing offence has plenty of weapons, but the dynamic Damonte Coxie is someone that’s been steadily catching fire. And it’s not just raw yardage and touchdowns I’m looking at, although the former has been quite impressive of late (378 combined yards over the last four games).

What I really like is how often Coxie has been involved in the offence recently. Argos quarterbacks have targeted Coxie 36 times the last four games, which is good for an even 9.0 per game. Coxie has reeled in 25 of those 36 targets, which is a significant number to be aware of in a full PPR league.