AJ Ouellette out, Samuel Emilus questionable for Week 9

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders could be without two key offensive contributors when they visit the Edmonton Elks on Saturday night.

Saskatchewan’s Week 9 injury report lists running back AJ Ouellette as out and receiver Samuel Emilus as questionable.

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Ouellette has rushed 63 times for 288 yards this season and has been a key part of Saskatchewan’s ground game. With Ouellette unavailable, tailback Quali Conley could once again see an increased workload after filling in during his previous absence earlier this season. The Roughriders will release their depth chart on Friday, when the team’s starter at running back will be confirmed.

Emilus, meanwhile, ranks among the CFL’s top receivers with 31 catches for 448 yards and five touchdowns through eight weeks. Should he be unavailable, Saskatchewan would still have plenty of firepower with Kian Schaffer-Baker and KeeSean Johnson leading the receiving corps.

The Roughriders and Elks meet in a heavyweight rematch on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Canadian fans can catch the game on TSN. U.S. audiences can tune in on CBSSN, while International fans can watch on CFL+.