CFL.ca Game Notes: What are the numbers saying ahead of Week 9?

TORONTO — Week 9 is here and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:

Winnipeg leads the league with 15 sacks; BC has allowed the most (16).

In the teams’ first meeting between Ottawa and Montreal, Kalil Pimpleton had 338 combined yards. He had 101 receiving yards in his last game.

In five games, Calgary Stampeders rookie Zy Alexander has four interceptions to lead the league.

Rookie T.J. Luther recorded his first 100-receiving yard+ game last week (157).

Trevor Harris is 8-7 against Edmonton. He is 288 passing yards shy of becoming the 12th player to reach 40,000 in his career.

Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 9 below.

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Game Notes BC at Winnipeg Download PDF Montreal at Ottawa Download PDF Calgary at Hamilton Coming Soon Saskatchewan at Edmonton Coming Soon

THREE-OF-A-KIND

Last week, Tyreik McAllister scored a 17-yard rushing major, a 56-yard receiving touchdown and a 118-yard return TD.

He was the first player in CFL history to score a TD in three different ways in the same game, doing so in the same half.

He has seven career touchdowns (three return, three receiving and one rushing).

He finished the game with 318 combined yards.

CRACKED THE CODE-Y

Last week, Cody Fajardo completed 78.1 per cent of his pass attempts for a career-high and league-wide season-high 510 yards.

Fajardo added a career-high four passing TDs, while earning a perfect passer rating of 158.3 for the first time.

He is the fourth player to record 500+ passing yards, four TDs and no interceptions.

The last Edmonton pivot to reach the 500-yard mark was Michael Reilly (511) in 2013.

The performance was the 35thtime a player has passed for 500+ yards and the first since Ricky Ray (506) in 2017.

LEAGUE-WIDE

Two teams have come back to win after trailing after three quarters: Montreal (three times) and Saskatchewan (twice).

Big plays are up 21 per cent over 2025.

21 receivers are on pace for 1,000-yard seasons, while four running backs are on pace to reach the millennium mark.

Defences have averaged 1.3 more sacks per game over the past three weeks (4.5 from 3.2).

BC (1-5) at WPG (4-3)

Winnipeg has won the team’s past four matchups.

Winnipeg leads the league with 15 sacks; BC has allowed the most (16).

BC’s league-leading net defence holds opponents to 366.5 yards per game, while allowing a league-low 54.8 rushing yards per game.

Kaidon Salters has been tabbed for his first CFL start. In his first two collegiate years at Liberty, CFHOF member Kent Austin was his offensive coordinator.

Mathieu Betts is one sack shy of becoming the ninth Canadian to reach 50 in his career. His next tackle will be his 150 th .

. Keon Hatcher Sr. has registered at least 64 receiving yards in each of his five games.

From 2017-25, Winnipeg was 54-14 (.800) at home. This season, they are 1-3.

Dru Brown is a career 1-2 against BC.

Brady Oliveira recorded his 23 rd career 100-rushing yard+ performance last week to move into 2 nd all-time among Canadians behind Andrew Harris’s 29. He also became the fifth Canadian to reach the 6,000-rushing-yard milestone, while reaching third on the Bombers’ all-time list (6,031) behind Charles Roberts (9,987) and Leo Lewis (8,861).

career 100-rushing yard+ performance last week to move into 2 all-time among Canadians behind Andrew Harris’s 29. He also became the fifth Canadian to reach the 6,000-rushing-yard milestone, while reaching third on the Bombers’ all-time list (6,031) behind Charles Roberts (9,987) and Leo Lewis (8,861). Rookie Major Williams is tied for the league-lead with seven pass knockdowns, while registering 32 defensive tackles and one interception.

Willie Jefferson has four sacks in his last three games, including at least one in each. He is tied for the league lead (five).

MTL (6-1) at OTT (0-6)

Week 4: OTT 35 – MTL 37

Montreal leads the league with 443 yards of net offence per game, while Ottawa allows the second-most at 426.2 per game.

Off of 14 turnovers, Montreal has yielded six points.

Davis Alexander is a career 5-0 against Ottawa.

Travis Theis has recorded 100+ rushing yards in each of his past two games, including a career-best 156 last week. He has one touchdown in each of his past five games.

In their Week 4 matchup, Tyson Philpot had 12 receptions for 198 yards. He is 161 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard campaign.

Alexandre Gagné is tied with Darryl Townsend (93) for second on Montreal’s all-time list for special teams tackles – he is one shy of tying Chip Cox for first.

Jake Maier is a career 1-4-1 against Montreal. He recorded 344 passing yards in his last game on a 75 per cent completion rate.

In the teams’ first meeting, Kalil Pimpleton had 338 combined yards. He had 101 receiving yards in his last game.

In his past two games, Ayden Eberhardt has 16 catches for 247 yards and a TD.

Demerio Houston has 194 career defensive tackles.

Brett Lauther is 20-for-20 on field goal attempts, including 6-for-6 from 40+ yards.

CGY (3-4) at HAM (3-4)

Calgary swept the 2025 season series 2-0.

Calgary ranks first in offensive points per game (37), with two 50+ point showings. They have scored 31 offensive TDs – seven more than second place.

Vernon Adams Jr. is 7-4 against Hamilton. He has thrown at least three TDs in each of his past five games.

In his past two games, Jalen Philpot has 10 receptions for 224 yards and two TDs. He is on pace for a career-high 1,376 yards.

In five games, rookie Zy Alexander has four interceptions to lead the league.

Last week, Ben Labrosse became the third player since 1994 to record three interceptions, joining Stavros Katsantonis (2025) and Greg Knox (1994).

Hamilton owns the second-best net defence (369.7 yards per game), while allowing the fewest passing yards (283.1).

The Ticats have averaged 15.5 points over their past four games.

Tre Ford is a career 2-2 against Calgary.

Kiondré Smith is 70 receiving yards shy of 3,500, while Kurleigh Gittens Jr. needs 30 yards for 4,000.

Last week, Isaiah Wooden had 212 combined yards, including a 100-yard punt return TD.

SSK (4-2) at EDM (6-1)