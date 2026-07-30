CFL.ca Game Notes: What are the numbers saying ahead of Week 9?

Minas Panagiotakis/CFL.ca
TORONTO — Week 9 is here and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:
- Winnipeg leads the league with 15 sacks; BC has allowed the most (16).
- In the teams’ first meeting between Ottawa and Montreal, Kalil Pimpleton had 338 combined yards. He had 101 receiving yards in his last game.
- In five games, Calgary Stampeders rookie Zy Alexander has four interceptions to lead the league.
- Rookie T.J. Luther recorded his first 100-receiving yard+ game last week (157).
- Trevor Harris is 8-7 against Edmonton. He is 288 passing yards shy of becoming the 12th player to reach 40,000 in his career.
Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 9 below.
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|Game Notes
|BC at Winnipeg
|Download PDF
|Montreal at Ottawa
|Download PDF
|Calgary at Hamilton
|Coming Soon
|Saskatchewan at Edmonton
|Coming Soon
THREE-OF-A-KIND
- Last week, Tyreik McAllister scored a 17-yard rushing major, a 56-yard receiving touchdown and a 118-yard return TD.
- He was the first player in CFL history to score a TD in three different ways in the same game, doing so in the same half.
- He has seven career touchdowns (three return, three receiving and one rushing).
- He finished the game with 318 combined yards.
CRACKED THE CODE-Y
- Last week, Cody Fajardo completed 78.1 per cent of his pass attempts for a career-high and league-wide season-high 510 yards.
- Fajardo added a career-high four passing TDs, while earning a perfect passer rating of 158.3 for the first time.
- He is the fourth player to record 500+ passing yards, four TDs and no interceptions.
- The last Edmonton pivot to reach the 500-yard mark was Michael Reilly (511) in 2013.
- The performance was the 35thtime a player has passed for 500+ yards and the first since Ricky Ray (506) in 2017.
LEAGUE-WIDE
- Two teams have come back to win after trailing after three quarters: Montreal (three times) and Saskatchewan (twice).
- Big plays are up 21 per cent over 2025.
- 21 receivers are on pace for 1,000-yard seasons, while four running backs are on pace to reach the millennium mark.
- Defences have averaged 1.3 more sacks per game over the past three weeks (4.5 from 3.2).
BC (1-5) at WPG (4-3)
- Winnipeg has won the team’s past four matchups.
- Winnipeg leads the league with 15 sacks; BC has allowed the most (16).
- BC’s league-leading net defence holds opponents to 366.5 yards per game, while allowing a league-low 54.8 rushing yards per game.
- Kaidon Salters has been tabbed for his first CFL start. In his first two collegiate years at Liberty, CFHOF member Kent Austin was his offensive coordinator.
- Mathieu Betts is one sack shy of becoming the ninth Canadian to reach 50 in his career. His next tackle will be his 150th.
- Keon Hatcher Sr. has registered at least 64 receiving yards in each of his five games.
- From 2017-25, Winnipeg was 54-14 (.800) at home. This season, they are 1-3.
- Dru Brown is a career 1-2 against BC.
- Brady Oliveira recorded his 23rd career 100-rushing yard+ performance last week to move into 2nd all-time among Canadians behind Andrew Harris’s 29. He also became the fifth Canadian to reach the 6,000-rushing-yard milestone, while reaching third on the Bombers’ all-time list (6,031) behind Charles Roberts (9,987) and Leo Lewis (8,861).
- Rookie Major Williams is tied for the league-lead with seven pass knockdowns, while registering 32 defensive tackles and one interception.
- Willie Jefferson has four sacks in his last three games, including at least one in each. He is tied for the league lead (five).
MTL (6-1) at OTT (0-6)
- Week 4: OTT 35 – MTL 37
- Montreal leads the league with 443 yards of net offence per game, while Ottawa allows the second-most at 426.2 per game.
- Off of 14 turnovers, Montreal has yielded six points.
- Davis Alexander is a career 5-0 against Ottawa.
- Travis Theis has recorded 100+ rushing yards in each of his past two games, including a career-best 156 last week. He has one touchdown in each of his past five games.
- In their Week 4 matchup, Tyson Philpot had 12 receptions for 198 yards. He is 161 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard campaign.
- Alexandre Gagné is tied with Darryl Townsend (93) for second on Montreal’s all-time list for special teams tackles – he is one shy of tying Chip Cox for first.
- Jake Maier is a career 1-4-1 against Montreal. He recorded 344 passing yards in his last game on a 75 per cent completion rate.
- In the teams’ first meeting, Kalil Pimpleton had 338 combined yards. He had 101 receiving yards in his last game.
- In his past two games, Ayden Eberhardt has 16 catches for 247 yards and a TD.
- Demerio Houston has 194 career defensive tackles.
- Brett Lauther is 20-for-20 on field goal attempts, including 6-for-6 from 40+ yards.
CGY (3-4) at HAM (3-4)
- Calgary swept the 2025 season series 2-0.
- Calgary ranks first in offensive points per game (37), with two 50+ point showings. They have scored 31 offensive TDs – seven more than second place.
- Vernon Adams Jr. is 7-4 against Hamilton. He has thrown at least three TDs in each of his past five games.
- In his past two games, Jalen Philpot has 10 receptions for 224 yards and two TDs. He is on pace for a career-high 1,376 yards.
- In five games, rookie Zy Alexander has four interceptions to lead the league.
- Last week, Ben Labrosse became the third player since 1994 to record three interceptions, joining Stavros Katsantonis (2025) and Greg Knox (1994).
- Hamilton owns the second-best net defence (369.7 yards per game), while allowing the fewest passing yards (283.1).
- The Ticats have averaged 15.5 points over their past four games.
- Tre Ford is a career 2-2 against Calgary.
- Kiondré Smith is 70 receiving yards shy of 3,500, while Kurleigh Gittens Jr. needs 30 yards for 4,000.
- Last week, Isaiah Wooden had 212 combined yards, including a 100-yard punt return TD.
SSK (4-2) at EDM (6-1)
- Week 8: EDM 36 – SSK 34
- In Week 8, the teams combined for 70 points, 896 passing yards, 974 total yards, eight touchdowns and eight lead changes.
- Trevor Harris is 8-7 against Edmonton. He is 288 passing yards shy of becoming the 12th player to reach 40,000 in his career.
- Saskatchewan has the No. 2 red zone percentage, scoring a TD on 76 per cent of trips, and the No. 2 red zone defence, allowing a major on 47.8 per cent of opportunities.
- Edmonton is 5-0 is games decided in the final three minutes.
- Edmonton has not won the teams’ season series since 2016.
- Edmonton last started 4-0 at home in 2019.
- At this point last season, the Elks were 1-6.
- Cody Fajardo is 2-1 against his former team. Last week in the teams’ first matchup this season, he equalled his career-high in total touchdowns, having recorded three passing and one rushing on two occasions.
- Last week, Vincent Blanchard’s 57-yard walk-off field goal was the longest since 2004.
- Austin Mack had a career-high 173 receiving yards last week, including 57- and 81-yard touchdowns.
- Rookie T.J. Luther recorded his first 100-receiving yard+ game last week (157).