Darnell Sankey fined for actions in Week 8

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Vice-President of Football Operations and Player Safety Eric Noivo and Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen – has issued one fine from Week 8.

BC linebacker Darnell Sankey has been fined for a high hit on a sliding quarterback, Toronto’s Chad Kelly.

Per CFL policy, the league does not announce: