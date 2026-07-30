Top CFL Fantasy plays at every position for Week 9

Week 9 has thrown a few curveballs around the league, but that only makes these position rankings more interesting.

Let’s get into the latest edition of Top CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet plays.

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QUARTERBACK

Until we see regression from Vernon Adams Jr., we’ll gladly run with a pivot with a 20:0 TD:INT margin whose defence ranks near the bottom of the league in most categories. Davis Alexander threw an interception last week, which proves he’s actually human. He will bounce back after tossing a mere 187 yards in Week 8. With AJ Ouellette missing practice, Trevor Harris could see a spike in attempts. All but three of his 16 passing majors have been in the red zone, an interesting number considering the wealth of talent he has to throw to. Want another interesting number? Cody Fajardo is second in the league with a 60.6 per cent completion rate on passes of 20+ yards in depth. His success has sparked a passing revival in Edmonton. This is probably the one week you can start Tre Ford without remorse.

Under the Radar: We won’t wait long to see if BC’s Kaidon Salter or Winnipeg’s Dru Brown has the upside to spark their respective offences as both will start on Thursday Night Football. Should you be forced to rely on one, take your chances on Salter.

RUNNING BACK

Getting Dedrick Mills into the flow of the action makes the Stampeders offence more potent. He leads the CFL with 83.4 yards per game and averages a run of 10+ yards every 4.5 attempts. There’s no reason to believe Justin Rankin will be in an extended slump. One touch from scrimmage makes everything right. Don’t be too surprised if Brady Oliveira tops all Week 9 backs in scoring. The Bombers will have to rely on him to generate the offence. Montreal’s passing game has kept Travis Theis’ impressive run on the back burner. That said, he’s going to remain an anchor. Quali Conley put up decent numbers in the two starts he filled in for Ouellette, so take a gamble on him maintaining his streak.

Under the Radar: Hamilton’s Larry Rountree III should be a solid complement to Ticats pivot Tre Ford against Calgary on Saturday. The dual running threat might be what Hamilton needs to shake off the doldrums which have hit their passing game in the wake of Bo Levi Mitchell’s injury.

RECEIVERS

Three teams have at least two receivers ranked, a number that would be higher if the Argos weren’t on an open week. At this point in the season, you don’t have to be too creative. If you have a National Flex position to utilize, then add one to that spot, especially if injuries require you to fill it.

Under the Radar: Hard to believe that Eugene Lewis is here, but the former All-CFL receiver has just 16 receptions for 196 yards and has yet to score a major this season. If there’s a spot in your lineup for him, surround him with love and care and watch the numbers start ticking upward.

DEFENCE

Edmonton Winnipeg Montreal Hamilton

Edmonton continues to generate turnovers, while Winnipeg and Montreal remain reliable fantasy options. Hamilton rounds out the rankings with a favourable matchup.

KICKERS

Vincent Blanchard remains a top option thanks to Edmonton’s consistent offence, while José Maltos Díaz and Jude McAtamney should have plenty of scoring opportunities this week.