3 keys to victory for Calgary, Hamilton in Week 9

HAMILTON — The Calgary Stampeders ride a red-hot offence into Hamilton for a game against the Tiger-Cats to kickoff a Saturday doubleheader.

A win would get Calgary to .500 on the season after a convincing 52-30 victory over Winnipeg in Week 8.

Hamilton can also climb back to .500 with a win.

Here’s three keys to victory for each team ahead of Saturday’s 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN/CTV in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

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CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. STICK WITH YOUR MAN

Ticats’ quarterback Tre Ford likes to run and scramble to create offence, which means the Stampeders secondary has to figure out a way to keep his targets covered while he’s on the move. Defensive back Ben Labrosse will try to build on a big game last week in which he picked off three passes.

2. TYREIK MCALLISTER TAKING OVER

Tyreik McAllister showed against Winnipeg he can be a threat in the pass, run and special teams game, producing a touchdown in all three. His presence alone will take focus away from other impact players like running back Dedrick Mills and receiver Jalen Philpot.

3. JALEN PHILPOT FINDING HIS STRIDE

Speaking of Philpot, he’s coming into his own. Over his past two games, he’s produced 224 yards and two touchdowns, including 128 yards versus the Bombers. Head coach Dave Dickenson is hoping he can be a go-to receiver for quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. against a Ticats defence that was allowing a league-low 283.1 passing yards against per game coming into the week.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. TRE FORD AIR ATTACK

Making his third start, Ford should be comfortable in his surroundings and with his receivers. While he may never be an air-it-out kind of quarterback, he needs to find a way to make his arm more of a weapon to open up space on the ground. This could be the week to do it against a Stamps secondary that’s surrendering 345.3 passing yards a game.

2. GET KIONDRÉ SMITH INVOLVED EARLY

Ford struggled to create chemistry with receiver Kiondré Smith in the team’s loss to Montreal on Sunday. If the offence wants to get into a rhythm, Smith has to be a part of it.

3. LEAN ON YOUR STRENGTH

There aren’t many pass defences that have found a way to keep Adams Jr. in check, but the Ticats have the talent to do it. Stavros Katsantonis leads the secondary with three interceptions and can provide an instant spark for his team at any time.

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