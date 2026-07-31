3 keys to victory for Saskatchewan, Edmonton in Week 9

EDMONTON — The West Division’s top two teams meet for the second week in a row when the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Elks square off to close out Week 9 on Saturday night.

Edmonton won a 36-34 nailbiter in Week 8.

A victory for Saskatchewan would move them within two points of the first place Elks.

Here’s three keys to victory for each team ahead of Saturday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and on CFL+ internationally.

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SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. PRIDE ON DEFENCE

Allowing 510 yards through the air and four passing touchdowns to quarterback Cody Fajardo and the Elks a week go couldn’t have sat well with the Riders secondary. Fortunately for them, they don’t have to wait long to show it was a one-off. Head coach Corey Mace should expect defensive backs Tevaughn Campbell, DaMarcus Fields, Jaxon Ford and Marcus Sayles to come out with a chip on their shoulder. They’ll have to produce without Rolan Milligan Jr., who was added to the six-game injured list.

2. KEEP UP THE PRESSURE

Defensive linemen Mike Rose, James Vaughters and linebacker Antoine Brooks Jr. all got up close and personal with Fajardo for a sack last week. It didn’t seem to phase him, but every pressure counts.

3. PRODUCTION IN THE RUN GAME

Running back AJ Ouellette is also out with a knee injury, so it’s up to Quali Conley and Thomas Bertrand-Hudon to take the handoffs and find space on the ground. Bertrand-Hudon rushed for nine yards on three carries in the first matchup.

EDMONTON ELKS

1. CODY FAJARDO

Quarterback Cody Fajardo is oozing confidence after a career game. Will he do it again? Likely not at that level, but he’s a proven veteran playing at his best with plenty of weapons.

2. AN OPENING FOR JUSTIN RANKIN

Fajardo will be the focal point of the Riders defence, which may benefit running back Justin Rankin. Rankin has had back-to-back subpar performances in the ground game, but is still the same game breaking player he was in the first five games of the season. Holes will be there, it’s up to him to find them.

3. SETTLE THE GAME DEFENSIVELY

The Elks can’t afford to get caught up in their own offensive hype and think it’s all they need, especially with a quarterback the calibre of Trevor Harris on the other side. Head coach Mark Kilam’s secondary gave up 386 yards through the air and four passing touchdowns in Week 8, a performance Tyrell Ford, Kordell Jackson and Kobe Williams will try to improve on.

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