3 players to keep an eye on in Week 9

TORONTO — Week 9 is already underway, but there’s still plenty to look forward to over the weekend.

From a receiver chasing a milestone to one of the most electric players in the CFL looking to build on a career night and a running back stepping into a bigger role, here are three players to keep an eye on in Friday’s and Saturday’s action.

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TYSON PHILPOT | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Tyson Philpot is on the verge of an impressive milestone.

The Canadian receiver enters Friday night’s matchup against the Ottawa REDBLACKS with 839 receiving yards through just seven games. According to extensive research by CFL Stats, another 161 yards would make him the fastest Canadian to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

If history is any indication, Philpot has a chance. The last time he faced Ottawa, he hauled in 12 receptions for 198 yards in one of the best performances of his career.

Can Philpot reach the millennial mark at TD Place? Find out Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBSSN in the U.S. and CFL+ internationally.

TYREIK MCALLISTER | RETURNER/RUNNING BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

How do you follow one of the greatest all-around performances in CFL history?

Tyreik McAllister did a little bit of everything in Week 8, becoming the first player in league history to score a rushing, receiving and return touchdown in the same half. He also recorded the third kick-return touchdown of his career and finished with three majors against Winnipeg.

Now comes the challenge: doing it again against a Hamilton Tiger-Cats team that was second in fewest points per game allowed (27.1) entering Week 9.

Can McAllister deliver another highlight-reel performance? Catch the Stampeders and Tiger-Cats on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET on TSN, RDS2 and CTV in Canada, and CFL+ internationally and in the U.S.

QUALI CONLEY | RUNNING BACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Welcome to the CFL Quali Conley 🤩 The rookie RB out of Arizona scores the first touchdown of his CFL career. 🗓️: Argos vs. Riders LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/YJs0wb4kIa — CFL (@CFL) June 27, 2026

With AJ Ouellette unavailable on Saturday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders have listed running back Quali Conley as the starter on their depth chart.

Conley did a good job earlier this season while filling in for the injured Ouellette, rushing for 107 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries across Weeks 4 and 5. He’ll get another opportunity Saturday when the Roughriders visit the Edmonton Elks in a pivotal West Division showdown.

If Saskatchewan leans on Conley, can he keep the offence balanced? Also, if receiver Samuel Emilus is unable to go, will Trevor Harris and the Riders be able to keep up with Cody Fajardo, who’s coming off a career-high 510 yards last week?

Find out Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET on TSN in Canada, CBSSN in the U.S. and CFL+ internationally.