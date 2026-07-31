3 stats that defined BC’s Week 9 victory over Winnipeg

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WINNIPEG — With Nathan Rourke and James Butler out of the lineup, Kaidon Salter and Zander Horvath stepped up in a big way to lead the BC Lions to a 35-19 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Princess Auto Stadium Thursday evening.

The defences dominated the start of the game with the score at 7-6 to start the second half. Salter was stymied through the air by the Blue and Gold defence, but found his groove on the ground, joining Horvath as the duo eclipsed the 100-yard mark rushing.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the BC Lions’ win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 9.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Salter, Horvath power Lions over Bombers

» Depth Charts: BC | WPG

» BC, Winnipeg by the numbers

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3 – HORVATH RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS

Horvath had a hat-trick of touchdowns as the bruising back showed off more than just his short yardage prestige. The six-foot-three, 230-pound rusher had a signature one-yard rumble in the first half to give the Lions a surprising halftime lead. He added two fourth quarter touchdowns where he broke loose for 58 and 35 yard scores.

351 – HORVATH AND SALTER COMBINED RUSHING YARDS

Horvath set a season-high rushing mark across the league with 191 yards on the night. Salter was only able to get 96 yards through the air, but he eluded Bombers’ defenders on his way to an 160-yard rushing night. The rookie signal caller showed off his dual-threat ability, while Horvath displayed much more than just short yardage power in the absence of starters at their positions.

25 – LIONS FOURTH QUARTER POINTS

It took Salter and the Lions offence three quarters to get going, but the Leos exploded for 25 points in the final quarter to grab their second win of the season. With only four days to prepare with the rookie calling the shots, the Leos offence struggled early against a swarming Bombers’ defence and raucous crowd. The rushing duo of Salter and Horvath cracked the Winnipeg defence in the fourth quarter as the Lions ran away with the game late.